Meet the Angus primary pupils forging friendships with young pals in Uganda

They may be separated by more than 6,000 miles.

But distance is no barrier to the bond being forged between a small Angus primary school and young East African counterparts.

Aberlemno School, between Forfar and Brechin, has delivered a remarkable response to support the work of Angus-based charity, Friends of Toowa.

It was set up to support the primary school in the Ugandan village of Toowa.

The charity’s work has broadened out to support the wider community in the hills above Lugazi.

Through their enterprise project, the Aberlemno pupils are paying for the education of a young African boy – and more.

Aberlemno pupils raise more than £1,000

The Angus school, with a roll of less than 20, has raised more than £1,000 through a variety of events and ideas.

Those included a calendar collaboration with the pupils of Toowa Primary.

Friends of Toowa trustee Rhona Guild said the Aberlemno youngsters’ dedication to the charity was inspiring.

“The children, supported by their teacher Mrs Jill Brown, have really put in a huge amount of effort,” she said.

“Through tuck shop sales, craft sales, a calendar and bag pack they have raised this exceptional sum.

“The children have chosen how their monies will be spent.”

It includes sponsoring 11-year-old Kyobe to complete his primary school education.

And the Aberlemno youngsters are looking forward to following their new pal’s progress through school.

Rhona added: “The money will also purchase a refurbished computer for a newly-built technical classroom at the school and contribute to ongoing building works.”

Friends of Toowa has already funded a school kitchen and a dormitory to board students.

Anyone interested in learning more about the work of the charity can find out more at toowa.org