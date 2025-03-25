Meet the Angus primary pupils forging friendships with young pals in Uganda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Angus primary pupils forging friendships with young pals in Uganda

Aberlemno School is funding the education of a young African boy through the Angus-based Friends of Toowa charity.

By Graham Brown
Friends of Toowa trustee Rhona Guild (left) with Aberlemno pupils and teacher Jill Brown. Image: Paul Reid
They may be separated by more than 6,000 miles.

But distance is no barrier to the bond being forged between a small Angus primary school and young East African counterparts.

Aberlemno School, between Forfar and Brechin, has delivered a remarkable response to support the work of Angus-based charity, Friends of Toowa.

It was set up to support the primary school in the Ugandan village of Toowa.

Aberlemno primary school in Angus.
The charity’s work has broadened out to support the wider community in the hills above Lugazi.

Through their enterprise project, the Aberlemno pupils are paying for the education of a young African boy – and more.

Aberlemno pupils raise more than £1,000

The Angus school, with a roll of less than 20, has raised more than £1,000 through a variety of events and ideas.

Those included a calendar collaboration with the pupils of Toowa Primary.

Friends of Toowa trustee Rhona Guild said the Aberlemno youngsters’ dedication to the charity was inspiring.

“The children, supported by their teacher Mrs Jill Brown, have really put in a huge amount of effort,” she said.

“Through tuck shop sales, craft sales, a calendar and bag pack they have raised this exceptional sum.

Aberlemno primary school Uganda enterprise project.
“The children have chosen how their monies will be spent.”

It includes sponsoring 11-year-old Kyobe to complete his primary school education.

And the Aberlemno youngsters are looking forward to following their new pal’s progress through school.

Aberlemno primary school Uganda project
Rhona added: “The money will also purchase a refurbished computer for a newly-built technical classroom at the school and contribute to ongoing building works.”

Friends of Toowa has already funded a school kitchen and a dormitory to board students.

Anyone interested in learning more about the work of the charity can find out more at toowa.org

