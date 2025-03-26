Mountain bike trails plan lodged for popular Stirlingshire hill

Mountain bike trails could be built on a Stirlingshire hill, if new plans are given the go ahead.

Menstrie Community Council has submitted proposals to construct the tracks in a vacant field on Dumyat, above the Ochils village.

Name ideas for the project include Ochil West Skills Park, Dumyat Skills Park or Menstrie Skills Park.

It is expected to cost around £150,000

The plans will be considered by Stirling Council planning bosses, with a decision expected in May.

The application reads: “The purpose is to create a local facility for adults and young people to enjoy and to attract additional visitors so local businesses in Menstrie benefit by additional trade and are more resilient.”

Bike trails to be suitable for all skill levels

Under the proposals, the mountain bike skills area would have a variety of trails and be suitable for beginner and intermediate riders.

A range of gradients and features – including berms, rollers and jumps – are listed in the proposals.

Upgrades to access points, such as the path from Menstrie and the track to Dumyat Farm, are being considered for upgrades.

The field, which is around 210 metres south east of Dumyat Farm, was most recently used for livestock.

It is owned by the Future Forest Company.

Other supporters of the plan include mountain biking promotion company On Track, Clackmannanshire Council, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, Sports Scotland and the Ochil Trail Association.

Ideas for the mountain biking area came about in 2020 when Clackmannanshire Council was seeking a use for land near the former Menstrie Train Station.

Then, following efforts to establish Menstrie as a starting point for walkers to access Dumyat, the land owner approached the local authority to suggest the land for mountain biking trails.

In 2023, Menstrie Community Council took the lead on the project and a feasibility report was carried out.

It comes after claims that Edinburgh University had destroyed the Ochil Hill with fencing.

