Fresh bid being prepared for £35m Fife holiday park as planning appeal dismissed

The company behind refused plans for a £35 million Fife holiday park is preparing a fresh bid.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir was disappointed when north east Fife councillors turned down its application for 75 lodges, a play area and cycle paths in November.

An appeal to the Scottish Government was also dismissed on Monday.

However, Eden Muir director Chris Ritchie says the reporter’s decision also contains many positives.

And those will shape a future planning application as the firm continues to work to create holiday accommodation at its Eden Springs base, near Letham.

The site is currently a fishery and country park, which attracted more than 40,000 visitors last year.

The application for lodges sparked outrage in the small community, and 75 objections were lodged.

Fears included the fact it would effectively double the size of the village, just 836 metres away.

Concerns were also expressed about potential noise, a lack of public transport and the park’s effect on the environment.

One resident commented at the time: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

Why was Letham holiday park appeal refused?

Scottish Government reporter Rosie Leven says in her decision the Eden Springs development would likely bring economic benefits.

And she ruled it would not significantly alter the character of the landscape.

Fears over noise, flooding and light pollution were also rejected.

However, she backed the councillors’ decision, saying the lack of bus stops nearby meant most journeys by residents would be by private car.

She said this was unsustainable.

Ms Leven also commented on the density of the proposed lodges within the park.

She said while this would not impact the wider community, the number of lodges combined with hot tubs on the decks, could create noise and disturbance for other residents.

Future Eden Springs planning application

And she concluded: “Alongside the significant number of objections to this proposal, I note a significant number of letters of support.

“I recognise there would be direct and indirect economic benefits.

“However, community benefits would be limited.”

Mr Ritchie said he was disappointed in the reporter’s ruling.

But he added: “Positives from the decision will help shape a future planning application as we continue working towards our holiday accommodation and the expansion of Eden Springs.

“Eden Springs Country Park will carry on its usual business operations.

“And this decision will not affect the current growth of the country park as we begin to welcome tens of thousands of visitors this season.”