Fresh bid being prepared for £35m Fife holiday park as planning appeal dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fresh bid being prepared for £35m Fife holiday park as planning appeal dismissed

The Scottish Government has backed councillors' refusal of plans for 75 holiday lodges near Letham, but applicants Eden Muir are determined to try again.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
An artist's impression of how the Eden Springs lodges would have looked. Image: Fife planning portal

The company behind refused plans for a £35 million Fife holiday park is preparing a fresh bid.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir was disappointed when north east Fife councillors turned down its application for 75 lodges, a play area and cycle paths in November.

An appeal to the Scottish Government was also dismissed on Monday.

The planned entrance to the Letham holiday park, which was refused on appeal. Image: Fife planning portal.

However, Eden Muir director Chris Ritchie says the reporter’s decision also contains many positives.

And those will shape a future planning application as the firm continues to work to create holiday accommodation at its Eden Springs base, near Letham.

The site is currently a fishery and country park, which attracted more than 40,000 visitors last year.

The application for lodges sparked outrage in the small community, and 75 objections were lodged.

Fears included the fact it would effectively double the size of the village, just 836 metres away.

Concerns were also expressed about potential noise, a lack of public transport and the park’s effect on the environment.

One resident commented at the time: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

Why was Letham holiday park appeal refused?

Scottish Government reporter Rosie Leven says in her decision the Eden Springs development would likely bring economic benefits.

And she ruled it would not significantly alter the character of the landscape.

Fears over noise, flooding and light pollution were also rejected.

How the Eden Springs holiday lodges would look
How the Eden Springs holiday lodges would have looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

However, she backed the councillors’ decision, saying the lack of bus stops nearby meant most journeys by residents would be by private car.

She said this was unsustainable.

Ms Leven also commented on the density of the proposed lodges within the park.

She said while this would not impact the wider community, the number of lodges combined with hot tubs on the decks, could create noise and disturbance for other residents.

Future Eden Springs planning application

And she concluded: “Alongside the significant number of objections to this proposal, I note a significant number of letters of support.

“I recognise there would be direct and indirect economic benefits.

“However, community benefits would be limited.”

Mr Ritchie said he was disappointed in the reporter’s ruling.

But he added: “Positives from the decision will help shape a future planning application as we continue working towards our holiday accommodation and the expansion of Eden Springs.

“Eden Springs Country Park will carry on its usual business operations.

“And this decision will not affect the current growth of the country park as we begin to welcome tens of thousands of visitors this season.”

More from News

Peasiehill Road in Arbroath.
Crash involving motorbike and car closes road in Arbroath
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden.
Family 'extremely worried' for Cardenden man, 61, reported missing
The aftermath of the fire damage caused to the Maison Dieu church in Brechin.
Youths charged over major Brechin church fire
Rait residents.
Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into…
An artist's impression of how the Eden Springs lodges would have looked. Image: Fife planning portal
'Blacklisted' Stirling teacher employment tribunal hearings to begin next week
Police have launched an appeal to find Angela Rees.
Family 'extremely worried' for missing Dundee woman, 45, who may have gone to London
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to 'travelling'
11
How the Crossgates housing development will look
Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline
2
An artist's impression of how the Eden Springs lodges would have looked. Image: Fife planning portal
Wednesday court round-up — Councillor to stand trial on grooming charges
An artist's impression of how the Eden Springs lodges would have looked. Image: Fife planning portal
Child 'will be hit' if Bridge of Allan lollipop man is sacked to save…

Conversation