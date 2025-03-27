Perthshire Planning Ahead: Human remains halt car wash & home plan at nursery

A planning application has been submitted to convert a Kinross gift shop and longstanding nursery into a home.

The proposal is to turn 55 High Street into a six-bedroom house.

Until recently, the ground floor was occupied by Avant Garde, a popular cafe and gift shop.

All 14 reviews on Trip Advisor gave it five stars.

But the cafe closed and the unit is now filled by the Celebrations gift shop.

The top floor has hosted Rosemount Nursery for the past 17 years.

In September 2023, King Charles met children and staff from the nursery while visiting Kinross.

But landlord Ambercroft Properties is seeking consent to turn the building into a home.

It is understood the existing businesses have a lease until June 2026.

The landlord is said to be considering their long-term options, which include residential use.

The application drew a comment from Donald Gunn, who wrote: “There’s no daytime on-street parking at the front apart from an hour at a time between 8am and 6pm a little further along the High Street.

“There’s no off-street parking at the front either, and no mention in the plans of any at the back.

“I’m surprised that such a large high-spec house looks as if it would have no private parking.”

However, the council’s transport planning department did not raise an objection.

Officer Noura Alhusami pointed out the property is near several public car parks, with time-restricted on-street parking within walking distance of the site.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Perth car wash blocked to protect human remains

A proposal to set up a car wash business in Perth has been turned down due to complications over potential human remains.

Zorab Hunter applied to erect a car wash and valet canopy with office, portable toilet, fencing and lighting on Riggs Road.

The land was the site of the medieval Carmelite Friary of Tullilum, known as Whitefriars, which was founded in 1262.

It is suggested that the friary became the most important Episcopal residence of the Bishop of Dunkeld in the early 1500s, with the majority of Church business conducted from Tullilum.

Ongoing excavation work has revealed the substantial remains of the friary, including the church, and parts of the monastic ranges and cloister.

The excavations have also discovered the skeletal remains of more than 330 people.

Perth and Kinross Council refused the application as it contained “insufficient” information on drainage, surfacing and landscaping regarding the human remains.

Its decision report said: “The type and method of landscaping and even the position of lighting columns need to be carefully considered in light of the archaeology of the site, as new planting is likely to affect organic such as human remains which exist beneath the site.”

Aberfeldy Movement Studio eyes former clothes shop

A business that aims to help people discover the benefits of improved movement may open in Aberfeldy.

Aberfeldy Movement Studio has applied for alterations and new signage at the former Bridgend home of Noa Aberfeldy, a women’s fashion boutique clothes shop.

The studio says it will support adults and children to move “with more comfort, ease and confidence.”

Applicant Emma Levy’s supporting statement says the studio would host one-to-one and small group sessions for either adults or children.

Potential adult clients include injury-hit athletes, victims of stroke and concussion and those with impaired mobility and cognitive challenges through Parkinson’s or dementia.

Child clients may include those seeking more effective participation in education and leisure activities, and youngsters with specific challenges such as ADHD, cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

The statement adds: “Activities, both for assessment and subsequent interventions, include sensory processing, proprioceptive training, joint mobilisation and muscle activation, manual procedures (passive, on massage table), breath training.”

Hours of operation will typically be weekdays between 9am and 7pm.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the separate applications for alterations to and new signage at the building.

£28k Carse solar panels scheme refused

A Carse of Gowrie solar panel scheme that could have saved almost £28,000 has been refused.

Graham Ritchie applied to install 12 solar panels on the roof of South Lodge, between Inchture and Ballindean.

But the scheme, which included a battery storage cabinet, was turned down after a council conservation officer objected over the potential harm it could have caused to the B-listed rural home.

Diane Barbary wrote: “The panels would be a prominent addition on a building of this small scale, distracting both from its quality and architectural detail.

“The application gives no indication that alternative options have been considered with a view to reducing the adverse impact on the listed building, such as the use of ground-mounted panels.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s refusal was despite a cost-benefit analysis from Evi Renewables estimating electricity savings of £27,942 during the scheme’s 25-year lifespan.

Ardler Tavern seeks larger restaurant

A rural Perthshire pub is planning an extension.

The Ardler Tavern has applied to convert a ground-floor flat into additional restaurant space.

The scheme would increase the size of the Main Street premises by 25 sqm to make a total of 235 sqm.

A conservatory and kitchen extension are also proposed.

