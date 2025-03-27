Perthshire Planning Ahead: Human remains halt car wash & home plan at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Human remains halt car wash & home plan at nursery

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Rosemount Nursery has been a fixture on Kinross High Street for 17 years. Image: Google Street View
Rosemount Nursery has been a fixture on Kinross High Street for 17 years. Image: Google Street View

A planning application has been submitted to convert a Kinross gift shop and longstanding nursery into a home.

The proposal is to turn 55 High Street into a six-bedroom house.

Until recently, the ground floor was occupied by Avant Garde, a popular cafe and gift shop.

All 14 reviews on Trip Advisor gave it five stars.

But the cafe closed and the unit is now filled by the Celebrations gift shop.

The top floor has hosted Rosemount Nursery for the past 17 years.

In September 2023, King Charles met children and staff from the nursery while visiting Kinross.

King Charles meeting staff and children from Rosemount Nursery School in September 2023. Image: DC Thomson

But landlord Ambercroft Properties is seeking consent to turn the building into a home.

It is understood the existing businesses have a lease until June 2026.

The landlord is said to be considering their long-term options, which include residential use.

The application drew a comment from Donald Gunn, who wrote: “There’s no daytime on-street parking at the front apart from an hour at a time between 8am and 6pm a little further along the High Street.

“There’s no off-street parking at the front either, and no mention in the plans of any at the back.

“I’m surprised that such a large high-spec house looks as if it would have no private parking.”

However, the council’s transport planning department did not raise an objection.

Officer Noura Alhusami pointed out the property is near several public car parks, with time-restricted on-street parking within walking distance of the site.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Perth car wash blocked to protect human remains

A proposal to set up a car wash business in Perth has been turned down due to complications over potential human remains.

Zorab Hunter applied to erect a car wash and valet canopy with office, portable toilet, fencing and lighting on Riggs Road.

The land was the site of the medieval Carmelite Friary of Tullilum, known as Whitefriars, which was founded in 1262.

It is suggested that the friary became the most important Episcopal residence of the Bishop of Dunkeld in the early 1500s, with the majority of Church business conducted from Tullilum.

Disused site on Riggs Road, Perth
The disused site is considered of archaeological importance. Image: Google Street View

Ongoing excavation work has revealed the substantial remains of the friary, including the church, and parts of the monastic ranges and cloister.

The excavations have also discovered the skeletal remains of more than 330 people.

Perth and Kinross Council refused the application as it contained “insufficient” information on drainage, surfacing and landscaping regarding the human remains.

Its decision report said: “The type and method of landscaping and even the position of lighting columns need to be carefully considered in light of the archaeology of the site, as new planting is likely to affect organic such as human remains which exist beneath the site.”

Aberfeldy Movement Studio eyes former clothes shop

A business that aims to help people discover the benefits of improved movement may open in Aberfeldy.

Aberfeldy Movement Studio has applied for alterations and new signage at the former Bridgend home of Noa Aberfeldy, a women’s fashion boutique clothes shop.

The studio says it will support adults and children to move “with more comfort, ease and confidence.”

Artist's impression of how the Aberfeldy Movement Studio would look on Bridgend
Artist’s impression of how the Aberfeldy Movement Studio would look on Bridgend. Image: Eolas Architects/Perth and Kinross planning

Applicant Emma Levy’s supporting statement says the studio would host one-to-one and small group sessions for either adults or children.

Potential adult clients include injury-hit athletes, victims of stroke and concussion and those with impaired mobility and cognitive challenges through Parkinson’s or dementia.

Child clients may include those seeking more effective participation in education and leisure activities, and youngsters with specific challenges such as ADHD, cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

The statement adds: “Activities, both for assessment and subsequent interventions, include sensory processing, proprioceptive training, joint mobilisation and muscle activation, manual procedures (passive, on massage table), breath training.”

Hours of operation will typically be weekdays between 9am and 7pm.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the separate applications for alterations to and new signage at the building.

£28k Carse solar panels scheme refused

A Carse of Gowrie solar panel scheme that could have saved almost £28,000 has been refused.

Graham Ritchie applied to install 12 solar panels on the roof of South Lodge, between Inchture and Ballindean.

But the scheme, which included a battery storage cabinet, was turned down after a council conservation officer objected over the potential harm it could have caused to the B-listed rural home.

South Lodge, near Ballindean, Perthshire.
B-listed South Lodge, near Ballindean. Image: Google Street View

Diane Barbary wrote: “The panels would be a prominent addition on a building of this small scale, distracting both from its quality and architectural detail.

“The application gives no indication that alternative options have been considered with a view to reducing the adverse impact on the listed building, such as the use of ground-mounted panels.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s refusal was despite a cost-benefit analysis from Evi Renewables estimating electricity savings of £27,942 during the scheme’s 25-year lifespan.

Ardler Tavern seeks larger restaurant

A rural Perthshire pub is planning an extension.

The Ardler Tavern has applied to convert a ground-floor flat into additional restaurant space.

The Ardler Tavern.
Ardler Tavern.

The scheme would increase the size of the Main Street premises by 25 sqm to make a total of 235 sqm.

A conservatory and kitchen extension are also proposed.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Kinross cafe and nursery

Perth car wash

Carse solar panels

Aberfeldy studio alterations and sign

Ardler Tavern extension

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence
Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25 First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during a visit to Kirriemuir Health Centre, ahead of Stage 3 Budget (Scotland) Bill. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Budget. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney 'very concerned' at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism…
Police stopping the vehicle.
Two men arrested after 25-mile 'stolen' car chase on A9 in Perthshire
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View
Plans for £4m Dundee Riverside McDonald’s back on as fast-food giant asks for public…
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge
Tweedsmuir Road, Perth
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 39, in Perth
Dundee FC defender Clark Robertson
Dundee FC player told 'learn to park' in angry note left on his car

Conversation