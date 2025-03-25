Police launch search for 13-year-old girl missing from Rosyth

Police have launched a search for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Rosyth

Chloe Redpath was last seen in the Fife town on Monday at around 8.30pm.

The teenager is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, and has long dark hair.

Chloe was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, black leggings and white trainers and was carrying a light-coloured handbag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0340 of March 22.