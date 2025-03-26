Dunfermline city status: What benefits has it brought?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline city status: What benefits has it brought?

The award of city status for Dunfermline promised great things but what has been delivered so far? The answer depends on who you ask.

By Claire Warrender
King Charles bestowed city status on Dunfermline
City status caused a royal stir when King Charles bestowed the honour on Dunfermline in 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s almost three years since Dunfermline was awarded city status – but what benefits has it brought?

The Fife town was the only one in Scotland to receive the honour as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The news sparked a wave of optimism of great things to come.

Dunfermline Abbey.
Dunfermline Abbey is a major cultural attraction. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While it didn’t automatically unlock access to a pot of money, there was belief it would bring an elevation in status.

And this, in turn, would boost tourism, cultural heritage and planning.

But has it made any difference so far? The answer to that depends on who you ask.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville says there is little sign of change.

However, Fife Council leader David Ross insists significant progress is being made.

And he pointed to several specific developments resulting from city status.

Here’s what they had to say.

‘Little sign of change’

Shirley-Anne Somerville says the award brought a clear expectation of growth, ambition and opportunity.

However, she says the benefits of Dunfermline city status are not yet clear.

“It is difficult to point to anything that has drastically improved since Dunfermline became a city and that’s deeply disappointing,” Ms Somerville said.

“The City Conference in June 2023 generated a lot of ideas but there is little sign of any real change on the ground.

Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville is unhappy with progress . Image: Scottish Government.

“Local businesses are frustrated by the absence of direction.

“And now, with the Labour UK Government’s recent decision to withdraw £5 million in funding, the challenge has only grown.

“The Scottish Government has shown with the city square project that support can be made available.

“But Fife Council needs to come forward with workable ideas.”

Ms Somerville called for a city-wide approach, rather than focusing on the city centre.

She added: “People deserve to see real benefits from city status.

“And it’s time for clear leadership from Fife Council on a plan that delivers for the whole of Dunfermline.”

‘Significant progress made on Dunfermline city status’

However, David Ross says building the city of Dunfermline is a journey the council is committed to.

“We are making real progress in laying the foundations for Dunfermline’s future,” he said.

“And through continued investment, tourism initiatives and cultural projects, we are ensuring city status brings long-term benefits to residents and businesses.”

Fife Council leader David Ross says Dunfermline benefits from city status
Fife Council leader David Ross says there are benefits to city status. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The Labour councillor told The Courier tangible and meaningful growth takes time to deliver.

“Since Dunfermline was granted city status, significant progress has been made in shaping its future as a thriving and vibrant city,” he said.

Mr Ross says action taken so far includes:

  • Developing a city events strategy. This has brought new events including the Bruce Festival, Tree in the Park and the upcoming Dunfermline Cocktail Week.
  • Investment in major infrastructure projects, including £140m for Abbeyview Community Hub and Dunfermline Learning Campus.
    The learning campus has already attracted visits from sister cities, raising Dunfermline’s profile.

    Dunfermline learning campus
    Dunfermline Learning Campus opened in December. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Ensuring Dunfermline now features on Visit Scotland’s website and benefits from significant cruise ship visitors.
    A tourism action plan is also establishing the city as a cultural destination, complemented by visits from social media tourism influencers.
  • The creation of a new business park beside the M90, where units are almost complete.
    The council is also actively promoting Dunfermline to commercial investors, and showcases the city at key events.
  • Major investment in Dunfermline transport infrastructure, with a £6.1m funding bid submitted to the Scottish Government.
  • Work with Dunfermline Alliance and community groups on a long-term plan for cultural development.

Conversation