Dunfermline city status: What benefits has it brought?

It’s almost three years since Dunfermline was awarded city status – but what benefits has it brought?

The Fife town was the only one in Scotland to receive the honour as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The news sparked a wave of optimism of great things to come.

While it didn’t automatically unlock access to a pot of money, there was belief it would bring an elevation in status.

And this, in turn, would boost tourism, cultural heritage and planning.

But has it made any difference so far? The answer to that depends on who you ask.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville says there is little sign of change.

However, Fife Council leader David Ross insists significant progress is being made.

And he pointed to several specific developments resulting from city status.

Here’s what they had to say.

‘Little sign of change’

Shirley-Anne Somerville says the award brought a clear expectation of growth, ambition and opportunity.

However, she says the benefits of Dunfermline city status are not yet clear.

“It is difficult to point to anything that has drastically improved since Dunfermline became a city and that’s deeply disappointing,” Ms Somerville said.

“The City Conference in June 2023 generated a lot of ideas but there is little sign of any real change on the ground.

“Local businesses are frustrated by the absence of direction.

“And now, with the Labour UK Government’s recent decision to withdraw £5 million in funding, the challenge has only grown.

“The Scottish Government has shown with the city square project that support can be made available.

“But Fife Council needs to come forward with workable ideas.”

Ms Somerville called for a city-wide approach, rather than focusing on the city centre.

She added: “People deserve to see real benefits from city status.

“And it’s time for clear leadership from Fife Council on a plan that delivers for the whole of Dunfermline.”

‘Significant progress made on Dunfermline city status’

However, David Ross says building the city of Dunfermline is a journey the council is committed to.

“We are making real progress in laying the foundations for Dunfermline’s future,” he said.

“And through continued investment, tourism initiatives and cultural projects, we are ensuring city status brings long-term benefits to residents and businesses.”

The Labour councillor told The Courier tangible and meaningful growth takes time to deliver.

“Since Dunfermline was granted city status, significant progress has been made in shaping its future as a thriving and vibrant city,” he said.

Mr Ross says action taken so far includes: