News Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout approach after breakdown There were long queues on the northbound M90 approach. By Andrew Robson March 25 2025, 3:21pm March 25 2025, 3:21pm Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout approach after breakdown There are delays on the M90 approach. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers faced delays at the M90 Broxden Roundabout in Perth after a vehicle breakdown. The northbound approach to the busy roundabout was queued back to Junction 10 Craigend. It follows a lane restriction on the approach caused by a breakdown. The queue of traffic at Broxden. Image: Google Maps Amey reported delays of delays of 16 minutes. In an update issued at 3:17pm Traffic Scotland said all lanes were running clear.
