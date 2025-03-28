Owner unveils plan to turn former Blairgowrie cafe into wine bar and restaurant

The owner of a new business in Blairgowrie has unveiled plans to open a restaurant and wine bar.

Peter Gottgens intends to transform the former Cateran Cafe on the High Street into a wine bar that serves “flavour-driven food”.

The cafe closed in August 2024 after the retirement of its previous owners.

Peter, who lives near Blairgowrie, brings decades of business and hospitality experience to the new venture.

He sat down with The Courier to discuss his plans for his new business, The Causerie.

Wine bar owner aims to be part of Blairgowrie ‘renaissance’

Peter says the word “Causerie” means a friendly place to have a conversation and enjoy the company of others.

He hopes his business will add to the “renaissance” of Blairgowrie’s High Street.

Peter said: “There are a few businesses opening in the area at the moment, which is positive.

“We want to be one of them and bring something a little bit special to the town.

“We aim to be a blend of a specialist bottle shop, focusing on biodynamic, natural and sustainable beverage offerings, as well as serve simply-cooked, flavour-driven food with an emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal produce.

“We are located at number five on the High Street, and are the fifth wine shop to have traded from this site within the last 100 years.

“I like and respect tradition, so being part of this history is something we will cherish and nurture.

“Blairgowrie has some amazing owner-run food shops, like HW Irvines and Cornerstone Deli, as well as the lovely new Jahangir restaurant and many more and we feel we can add something that doesn’t currently exist in the town.

“I see a gap in the market between the country house hotels nearby and the pubs in Blairgowrie.

“The town needs an injection of new energy from people in all kinds of sectors.

“Blairgowrie doesn’t run on a handful of individuals; it takes a collective effort.”

Dates and details for new wine bar and restaurant The Causerie

Peter hopes to launch The Causerie in May, pending planning approval and construction work.

The proposal is under consultation until April 7, after which Perth and Kinross Council will determine the outcome.

Peter assured customers that his existing businesses, Private Gourmet Chef and Highland Firecage Chef, remain a priority, and The Causerie’s initial opening hours will reflect this.

By September, the business will operate from Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and Thursday to Saturday in the evenings.

Despite his Michelin-listed background, Peter emphasised that The Causerie will serve down-to-earth food at affordable prices.

He added: “Hopefully we will have good weather so our outdoor seating area on the High Street can take advantage of the late summer afternoons.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Blairgowrie and further afield when we open in May.”