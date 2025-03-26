How to watch rare partial solar eclipse at Dundee observatory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to watch rare partial solar eclipse at Dundee observatory

Details of a special event this Saturday have been revealed.

By Neil Henderson
Staff at the Mills Observatory in Dundee.
Staff at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

Visitors to a Dundee observatory are being given the chance to see a rare astronomical event this weekend.

A partial solar eclipse will take place on Saturday morning.

It will result in more than 40% of the sun being obscured by the moon as it passes between the sun and the Earth.

Mills Observatory in Dundee has now revealed details of a special event to let locals get a closer look at the event – which will not happen again for another six decades.

Experts at the Balgay Park observatory say the eclipse will last for around two hours in the city, starting at 10.09am and peaking at 11.09am.

Special event at Mills Observatory for partial solar eclipse

To help visitors see the eclipse unfolding, Mills Observatory will open for a special free event at 9.30am on Saturday.

Mills Observatory staff member, Kim Carmichael, tries on a pair on eclipse glasses for Saturday's event.
Mills Observatory staff member, Kim Carmichael, tries on a pair on eclipse glasses for Saturday’s event. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

The building’s cafe will be open to serve refreshments and bacon rolls.

Special glasses to be able to view the eclipse will also be available for £1, while there will be a solar projector and space-themed crafts for families.

The observatory will then close at 12.30pm and reopen at 6.30pm for the evening session.

This will be the last day before the observatory shuts until October.

Ryan Bertie, Sofia Bertie and Sheila Nicolson, who put visitor numbers at Mills Observatory above the 14,000 mark for the season when visiting on Tuesday night. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

It comes as Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs the facility, says it has enjoyed its most successful season ever after being saved from possible closure.

More than 14,000 people have visited since October – more than double the previous year.

Mills Observatory in Dundee.
Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Anna Day, head of cultural services at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has visited us in large numbers over the winter season.

“We would also like to thank those who have committed extra funding to ensure that everyone has access to this valuable piece of Dundee’s heritage, as well as our team and Dundee Astronomical Society, who have made this season such a success.”

