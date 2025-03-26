Declaration Day return will bring parade from Arbroath Abbey 705 years on

A parade along Arbroath’s “golden mile” will be the highlight of a return for the town’s biggest heritage event.

The Friends of Arbroath Abbey are behind plans for the community celebration of the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

It comes five years after the pandemic thwarted an ambitious septcentennial programme in the Angus town.

What will the 705th anniversary event offer?

The Declaration Day event is to be staged on Sunday April 6 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

It will be held in the grounds of the ancient abbey.

The Friends say they want to put together an afternoon of activities for all ages.

It will include a silent disco, mini boot camp fitness circuit, calligraphy lessons and arts and crafts.

Local businesses and organisations will also be involved.

The afternoon will be rounded off by the highlight of the event.

People attending the event will have a chance to sign a modern-day declaration, pledging their support for Arbroath and the wider community.

And at 4pm, the document will be carried from the Abbey and through the centre of Arbroath to the harbour.

It will then be sent to sea, echoing the historic event of 1320.

A family will also be selected via raffle to participate in the boat ceremony, travelling out to sea.

Friends of Arbroath Abbey hoping for big turnout

The Friends group say they hope to see a good level of local support for this latest step.

“As a community group of volunteers, we are dedicated to supporting Arbroath Abbey, raising awareness of its historical significance, and fostering local pride,” said the group.

“Through events like this, we aim to bring people together, encourage engagement with our town’s rich history and ensure that the Abbey remains at the heart of the community.

“This is a non-political event open to everyone, regardless of background or beliefs.

“We hope the local community will come along and enjoy an afternoon that blends history, culture, and community spirit.”

Arbroath was set for a busy programme of 700th anniversary events before Covid-19 struck.

The Arbroath tapestry – now displayed in Arbroath Abbey visitor centre – was a centrepiece.

And a number of events did go ahead in Arbroath 2020+1, including a light and sound spectacular at Lunan Bay beach.