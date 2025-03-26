Declaration Day return will bring parade from Arbroath Abbey 705 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Declaration Day return will bring parade from Arbroath Abbey 705 years on

The family-friendly event has been organised to mark the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Abbey is the venue for the Declaration Day family event on April 6. Image: Supplied
Arbroath Abbey is the venue for the Declaration Day family event on April 6. Image: Supplied

A parade along Arbroath’s “golden mile” will be the highlight of a return for the town’s biggest heritage event.

The Friends of Arbroath Abbey are behind plans for the community celebration of the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

It comes five years after the pandemic thwarted an ambitious septcentennial programme in the Angus town.

What will the 705th anniversary event offer?

The Declaration Day event is to be staged on Sunday April 6 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

It will be held in the grounds of the ancient abbey.

The Friends say they want to put together an afternoon of activities for all ages.

It will include a silent disco, mini boot camp fitness circuit, calligraphy lessons and arts and crafts.

Local businesses and organisations will also be involved.

Declaration of Arbroath.
The 705-year-old Declaration of Arbroath. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

The afternoon will be rounded off by the highlight of the event.

People attending the event will have a chance to sign a modern-day declaration, pledging their support for Arbroath and the wider community.

And at 4pm, the document will be carried from the Abbey and through the centre of Arbroath to the harbour.

It will then be sent to sea, echoing the historic event of 1320.

A family will also be selected via raffle to participate in the boat ceremony, travelling out to sea.

Friends of Arbroath Abbey hoping for big turnout

The Friends group say they hope to see a good level of local support for this latest step.

“As a community group of volunteers, we are dedicated to supporting Arbroath Abbey, raising awareness of its historical significance, and fostering local pride,” said the group.

Arbroath tapestry.
The Arbroath tapestry was completed in time for the 700th anniversary and is now on display in the Abbey visitor centre. Image: Supplied

“Through events like this, we aim to bring people together, encourage engagement with our town’s rich history and ensure that the Abbey remains at the heart of the community.

“This is a non-political event open to everyone, regardless of background or beliefs.

“We hope the local community will come along and enjoy an afternoon that blends history, culture, and community spirit.”

Arbroath was set for a busy programme of 700th anniversary events before Covid-19 struck.

The Arbroath tapestry – now displayed in Arbroath Abbey visitor centre – was a centrepiece.

And a number of events did go ahead in Arbroath 2020+1, including a light and sound spectacular at Lunan Bay beach.

More from News

Peasiehill Road in Arbroath.
Crash involving motorbike and car closes road in Arbroath
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden.
Family 'extremely worried' for Cardenden man, 61, reported missing
The aftermath of the fire damage caused to the Maison Dieu church in Brechin.
Youths charged over major Brechin church fire
Rait residents.
Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into…
Rong Rong MacLeod. Image: Andrew Cawley
'Blacklisted' Stirling teacher employment tribunal hearings to begin next week
Police have launched an appeal to find Angela Rees.
Family 'extremely worried' for missing Dundee woman, 45, who may have gone to London
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to 'travelling'
11
How the Crossgates housing development will look
Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline
2
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Councillor to stand trial on grooming charges
Local lollipop man Ian Wright with Matthew Brember (11), Emily Lockhart (10) and Joseph Brember (11). Image: Emma Lockhart
Child 'will be hit' if Bridge of Allan lollipop man is sacked to save…

Conversation