Man set for court appearance over murder of Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

Campbell Scott's body was discovered in a sack of pineapples last month.

By Neil Henderson
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott, 58, from Dunfermline, was murdered in Kenya. Image: LinkedIn

A man is to appear in court in connection with the murder of a Dunfermline businessman in Kenya.

Campbell Scott’s body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest days after he went missing in Nairobi last month.

He was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in the Kenyan capital on February 16.

His body was found in a forest about 66 miles south-east of the city on February 24, with his hands tied.

Man due in court over murder of Campbell Scott

Now, Alex Mutua Kithuka is due to appear before the High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Kithuka had previously appeared earlier this month along with a second man – Albanus Mutinda – accused of the murder of the 58-year-old.

The Kenyan court granted police permission to detain them both for 21 days when they appeared on March 3.

However, the BBC reports that the country’s director of public prosecutions has now dropped a murder charge against Mutinda after he agreed to appear as a witness for the state in the case.

Mr Scott was raised in Dunfermline and attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

He was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV.
A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV. Image: NTV/YouTube

It is understood he had been living and working in London for several years.

Mr Scott had travelled to Nairobi to attend a conference where he was to deliver a presentation.

The alarm was raised by work colleagues after he failed to return to the hotel.

Earlier this month, the Kenyan authorities issued images of three other men sought by police in connection with Mr Scott’s death.

It has been reported that one of the men has since died.

The Courier has taken a look at everything we know so far about Mr Scott’s murder.

