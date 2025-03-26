Child ‘will be hit’ if Bridge of Allan lollipop man is sacked to save money say parents

Bridge of Allan parents fear their children could be struck by a car if their local lollipop man loses his job.

As part of delayed Stirling Council budget cuts for the 2023-24 year, school crossing patrol officers are being removed across the local authority area.

Under the plans, children will need to walk to and from school without assistance from lollipop people.

Now, more than 300 people have backed a petition calling for the decision to be reversed.

Locals have also raised concerns over speeding cars on Cornton Road and the Pullar Avenue junction.

Fears of an accident if lollipop man goes

Campaign starter Emma Lockhart believes Ian Wright, the lollipop man for Bridge of Allan Primary School, is “essential” for keeping children safe.

The mum-of-one told The Courier that the “safety and wellbeing” of local children should not be “compromised for financial reasons”.

Ms Lockhart said: “Removing these positions poses a significant risk for child safety at these crossings, which will no longer be manned.

“There is also sadness, as Ian has been the lollipop man at this crossing for many years and all the kids love seeing him on their way to and from school every day.

“We have also recently had our council tax increased, whilst further cuts are still happening.

“And, most recently, Stirling councillors have voted for between [a] 20-40% pay increase.

“The salary for a lollipop man is approximately £3,300 a year.

“Surely Stirling council are able to find £18,000 a year to keep these vital officers? Their pay rises alone could save these jobs.”

Ms Lockhart says school crossing patrol officers also encourage drivers to slow down, be more cautious, and reduce accidents.

The 48-year-old added: “If he goes, it’s an accident waiting to happen. A child will be hit.”

Ms Lockhart also fears pupils will be less likely to walk to school on their own.

She said: “Many children walk with friends or independently to school safe in the knowledge that Ian is there waiting for them.

“This opportunity helps build resilience and the experience provides children with real world skills that prepare them for larger challenges in life.”

Ian provides ‘confidence’ to cross the road

Katy Whitelaw, a mother of three from Bridge of Allan, believes school crossing patrol officers are “vital parts” of the community.

She told The Courier her daughter and son, who has cerebral palsy, aren’t confident to cross the road without Ian being there.

“Cornton Road is a very busy stretch of main road at rush hour in the mornings,” said Ms Whitelaw.

“I dread to think what the outcome will be if they remove him from the crossing as there have been so many near misses even with him there.”

She added: “Outwith school crossing times, there have been numerous occasions over the years that myself or my kids have gone to cross and cars just don’t stop, they just speed through.”

In February, a 23-year-old woman was left in a critical condition and transported by air ambulance after being hit by a car near Wallace High School on Airthrey Road, close to Bridge of Allan.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are in the process of upgrading school crossings across our education settings where additional safety measures have been identified as being required following the Council decision to remove crossing patrol staff in 2023.

“Affected staff and school communities have been kept informed throughout the period of transition.”

