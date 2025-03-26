Angus Citizens Advice Bureau to shut Forfar and Montrose offices

Angus Citizens Advice Bureau is to close its offices in Montrose and Forfar.

The charity says a funding squeeze has led to the decision.

But it is promising the towns will not be forgotten, by developing community-based services which might use other locations locally.

The offices, at Castle Street in Montrose, and Queen Street, Forfar are to shut on April 1.

The main Angus CAB office in Arbroath is to remain open.

The charity also plans to begin a home visit service in the summer.

Large offices ‘not sustainable’

Angus CAB manager Zoe Watson said: “Over the last few years, like all charities, we’ve seen our funding squeezed.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to think about how we can best use our resources.

“Maintaining three large offices is not really sustainable, and nor is it the best way to offer our service.

“We can better provide the advice people need by basing ourselves in more locations such as community hubs and trusts, as well as existing local organisations.”

She added: “I know some people might feel disappointed that our old offices are closing, and I want to stress that Angus CAB will still have a presence in both towns.

“We’re just moving from those bases to a variety of different locations in these towns and throughout Angus.

“This means we will be operating closer to the communities that need us most.

“We are moving from investing in buildings to investing in advice.”

Angus CAB Staff and volunteer numbers to remain the same

Ms Watson continued: “Angus CAB will have the same number of staff and volunteers and they’ll be spread across more locations.

“We intend to offer the same number of hours of service as currently. Our advice will remain free, impartial and independent.

“We hope that our larger footprint in Angus will bring more value into communities through opportunities to understand and get involved in our work, to volunteer with us or to see us working with other local and trusted organisations.”

“We are also seeking new partnerships with anyone that would like to host the CAB in their premises for one day a week.”

“I’d like to thank all our wonderful staff and volunteers.

“We couldn’t offer our service without them, and they will be central to our new delivery model.

“Angus CAB is all about the advisers who work here, and local people can be sure that they will remain the heart of our new model.”

The charity said details of the new arrangements in Forfar, Montrose and beyond will be announced in due course.

Its Arbroath office is based at 11 Millgate. From April 1 it will be open 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday (excluding Wednesday), for walk-in services.