Divers carry out several searches for man missing from Stirlingshire for last 30 years

Divers have carried out several searches for a man missing from Stirlingshire for more than 30 years.

Kevin McGuire was last seen leaving his home in Stronachlachar, about 22 miles west of Callander, on Hogmanay in 1994 after a row with his wife.

Kevin, a joiner, who was 27 at the time, and the metallic green Saab he was driving have not been seen since.

In February, The Courier told how Lancashire-based diving group Beneath the Surface was planning to visit Stirlingshire this year to search several waterways.

The group’s team leader, Phil Jones, has told The Courier that several searches have now been carried out over a number of weekends.

The locations of the searches have not been revealed, but they are focusing on the Stirlingshire area.

Divers find ‘stolen’ vehicle during searches for Kevin McGuire

Phil said: “After recent searches, unfortunately, Kevin and his vehicle remain missing at this time.

“So far we have located one vehicle that was identified not to be Kevin’s and most likely stolen.

“This appeared to be clear and has been investigated by Police Scotland.

“We also located a fishing boat, a canoe, two rowing boats and two sailing masts.

“There were also a lot of expected trees and large rocks.

More Stirlingshire searches planned ‘as and when possible’

“While we are unable to commit to regular searching with it being a cold case, we have not placed a time limit or end date on search efforts and will conduct searches as and when possible.

“We have provided updates to the family, as well as regular liaison and reports provided to police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Kevin McGuire was reported as a missing person by his family in December 1994.

“Should any new information or lines of inquiry be identified, they will be followed up and investigated.”