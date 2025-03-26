Search on for naked man seen on Perth’s Kinnoull Hill

Police are searching for a naked man seen on Perth’s Kinnoull Hill.

A local resident was shocked to see the clothless male at the beauty spot on Tuesday afternoon.

The witness sent a photo of the man to the police, who soon arrived and searched the area.

But there was no sign of him.

Now officers have launched a probe and are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, 25 March, 2025 we received a report of a naked man on Kinnoull Hill, Perth.

“Officers attended and searched the area but the man was not traced.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1727 of 25 March.”