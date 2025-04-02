Testing the stylish DS4 on the roads of Tayside and Fife

Driving along the A85 towards Crieff I was struck by how smooth and comfortable the DS4 was. A sophisticated cabin and a good sound system added extra pleasure to the journey.

The DS4 is a car that sits between categories. It’s a similar size to compact crossovers such as the Ford Puma and Kia Xceed but has a premium feel that also pushes it into BMW X1 and Audi Q2 territory.

It’s a good looking car, with sharp angles, neat creases, and snazzy lighting that helps it stand out from the crowd.

Buyers can choose from a 1.6 litre mild hybrid petrol model, a 1.6 litre petrol plug-in hybrid that can cover up to 38 miles on battery power, or – an increasing rarity – a diesel, in this case a 1.5 litre unit.

How much does the DS4 cost?

Prices span the £34,000 – £46,000 bracket. The mild hybrid petrol version I drove in entry level Pallas trim had a £34,795 price tag. Even the most basic models offer plenty of kit, including keyless entry and start, automatic wipers and lights, power-folding wing mirrors, and cruise control.

My car came with just under £2,000 of options including what’s called the Comfort Pack, which I’d recommend getting. For £850 it adds a power tailgate, electric driver’s seat, heated from seats, tinted windows and acoustic glass that’s supposed to make the interior slightly quieter.

I found the DS4 an easy car to tackle Dundee’s rush hour traffic in. Light and accurate steering and a responsive throttle mean you can easily nip in and out of gaps.

Leaving Dundee and heading through Fife, the standard eight-speed automatic transmission slides seamlessly through the gears. At 60mph in eighth the engine is barely ticking over and the cabin is quiet enough to have conversations with rear passengers.

The suspension has been developed with comfort in mind and the DS4 floats effortlessly over bumps and potholes. That, combined with its excellent sound insulation, make it a great car to cover long distances in.

The flipside is the handling can be a bit wallowy. A sportier SUV such as the Cupra Formentor is more enjoyable to throw around a series of bends but my feeling is most SUV buyers prioritise comfort over driving dynamics.

What is the DS4 like inside?

DS is a luxury spinoff from Citroën and the DS4’s interior is a step up in quality from anything you’d find inside a Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen, or Seat. In fact, some materials feel even more premium than you’d find inside a Mercedes or Audi.

The seats have a good range of adjustability and it’s easy for tall or short people to find the right driving position. Two cupholders, as USB port and a tray for your phone make it well provisioned for storage.

While there’s plenty of space up front, room in the back is just average. Tall people will find their knees pressing against the front seatbacks. You get a decent sized 430 litre boot and a ski hatch lets you slide long items between two rear passengers. The hatch also lets passengers reach back and grab things out of the boot.

A central touchscreen operates most controls and there is a second touchscreen in front of the armrest that lets you set shortcuts to applications you use frequently. It’s a nice gimmick but not as user friendly as the rotary dials BMW and Mazda use.

As is depressingly often the case these days, my main gripe with the DS4 is its infotainment system. Although there are buttons for windscreen defrosting and fans, too much is done through the touchscreen and is fiddly to operate on the move. I miss the days when you could whack the temperature up or down with a quick twist of a dial.

Which DS4 model should I go for?

The mild hybrid petrol unit is a decent all rounder, offering enough acceleration for most users and real world MPG in the high 30s or low 40s, depending on how you drive.

People with long motorway commutes may want to consider the diesel, while those who do a lot of urban driving should opt for the plug-in hybrid, which will let them cover most of their miles on battery power.

There’s plenty to recommend the DS4 for. It’s a stylish and distinctive car that has a very plush interior and a good range of engine options. Its smooth ride and soft suspension also make it more comfortable than most rivals.

DS4 Review – Facts:

Price: £34,795

0-62mph: 10.4 seconds

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 48.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 117g/km