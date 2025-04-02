Testing the stylish DS4 on the roads of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Testing the stylish DS4 on the roads of Tayside and Fife

Distinctive, well equipped, and comfortable, the DS4 is an interesting and different hatchback.

The DS4 at Loch Turret near Crieff. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Driving along the A85 towards Crieff I was struck by how smooth and comfortable the DS4 was. A sophisticated cabin and a good sound system added extra pleasure to the journey.

The DS4 is a car that sits between categories. It’s a similar size to compact crossovers such as the Ford Puma and Kia Xceed but has a premium feel that also pushes it into BMW X1 and Audi Q2 territory.

It’s a good looking car, with sharp angles, neat creases, and snazzy lighting that helps it stand out from the crowd.

The DS4 is a stylish car. Image: Jack McKeown.

Buyers can choose from a 1.6 litre mild hybrid petrol model, a 1.6 litre petrol plug-in hybrid that can cover up to 38 miles on battery power, or – an increasing rarity – a diesel, in this case a 1.5 litre unit.

How much does the DS4 cost?

Prices span the £34,000 – £46,000 bracket. The mild hybrid petrol version I drove in entry level Pallas trim had a £34,795 price tag. Even the most basic models offer plenty of kit, including keyless entry and start, automatic wipers and lights, power-folding wing mirrors, and cruise control.

My car came with just under £2,000 of options including what’s called the Comfort Pack, which I’d recommend getting. For £850 it adds a power tailgate, electric driver’s seat, heated from seats, tinted windows and acoustic glass that’s supposed to make the interior slightly quieter.

The DS4 comes with a range of engine choices. Image: Jack McKeown.

I found the DS4 an easy car to tackle Dundee’s rush hour traffic in. Light and accurate steering and a responsive throttle mean you can easily nip in and out of gaps.

Leaving Dundee and heading through Fife, the standard eight-speed automatic transmission slides seamlessly through the gears. At 60mph in eighth the engine is barely ticking over and the cabin is quiet enough to have conversations with rear passengers.

Soft suspension makes easy work of bumps and potholes. Image: Jack McKeown.

The suspension has been developed with comfort in mind and the DS4 floats effortlessly over bumps and potholes. That, combined with its excellent sound insulation, make it a great car to cover long distances in.

The flipside is the handling can be a bit wallowy. A sportier SUV such as the Cupra Formentor is more enjoyable to throw around a series of bends but my feeling is most SUV buyers prioritise comfort over driving dynamics.

What is the DS4 like inside?

DS is a luxury spinoff from Citroën and the DS4’s interior is a step up in quality from anything you’d find inside a Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen, or Seat. In fact, some materials feel even more premium than you’d find inside a Mercedes or Audi.

The seats have a good range of adjustability and it’s easy for tall or short people to find the right driving position. Two cupholders, as USB port and a tray for your phone make it well provisioned for storage.

The high quality interior is plush and stylish.

While there’s plenty of space up front, room in the back is just average. Tall people will find their knees pressing against the front seatbacks. You get a decent sized 430 litre boot and a ski hatch lets you slide long items between two rear passengers. The hatch also lets passengers reach back and grab things out of the boot.

There’s enough space in the boot for Bracken and Bonnie. Image: Jack McKeown.

A central touchscreen operates most controls and there is a second touchscreen in front of the armrest that lets you set shortcuts to applications you use frequently. It’s a nice gimmick but not as user friendly as the rotary dials BMW and Mazda use.

As is depressingly often the case these days, my main gripe with the DS4 is its infotainment system. Although there are buttons for windscreen defrosting and fans, too much is done through the touchscreen and is fiddly to operate on the move. I miss the days when you could whack the temperature up or down with a quick twist of a dial.

Which DS4 model should I go for?

The mild hybrid petrol unit is a decent all rounder, offering enough acceleration for most users and real world MPG in the high 30s or low 40s, depending on how you drive.

People with long motorway commutes may want to consider the diesel, while those who do a lot of urban driving should opt for the plug-in hybrid, which will let them cover most of their miles on battery power.

The DS4 is a comfortable car for distance driving. Image: Jack McKeown.

There’s plenty to recommend the DS4 for. It’s a stylish and distinctive car that has a very plush interior and a good range of engine options. Its smooth ride and soft suspension also make it more comfortable than most rivals.

 

 

DS4 Review – Facts:

Price: £34,795

0-62mph: 10.4 seconds

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 48.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 117g/km

