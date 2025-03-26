Two taken to hospital after crash closes road near Callander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two taken to hospital after crash closes road near Callander

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the B822 in Stirlingshire.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
Police closed the B822 near Callander after a crash
Police closed the B822 near Callander. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a Stirlingshire road.

One person was cut from a vehicle after the crash on the B822 between Thornhill and Callander on Wednesday morning.

One patient was transported to the hospital via air ambulance as police shut the road near the B8032 junction.

Another patient was taken to hospital in Edinburgh by road.

Their conditions are unknown.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Wednesday morning. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

A diversion was is in place via the A873 while the road was closed.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 9am on Wednesday.

Four fire appliances called to crash near Callander

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a three-vehicle collision on the B822 between Thornhill and Callander at 9.12am on Wednesday.

“Three appliances and a specialist appliance were dispatched from Doune, Callander and Stirling alongside emergency crews from the police and ambulance service.

The B822 diversion.
The B822 diversion. Image: Stirling Council
The B822 is shut near Callander after a crash
The B822 was shut. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

“Crews used cutting equipment to remove one person from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 10.59am, but one appliance remains at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.02am on Wednesday to attendan incident on the B822 near Callander, Stirling.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team, a critical care paramedic and an air ambulance.

“We transported two patients to  Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, one via road and one by air ambulance, while a further two patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation