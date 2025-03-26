Two taken to hospital after crash closes road near Callander

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a Stirlingshire road.

One person was cut from a vehicle after the crash on the B822 between Thornhill and Callander on Wednesday morning.

One patient was transported to the hospital via air ambulance as police shut the road near the B8032 junction.

Another patient was taken to hospital in Edinburgh by road.

Their conditions are unknown.

A diversion was is in place via the A873 while the road was closed.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 9am on Wednesday.

Four fire appliances called to crash near Callander

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a three-vehicle collision on the B822 between Thornhill and Callander at 9.12am on Wednesday.

“Three appliances and a specialist appliance were dispatched from Doune, Callander and Stirling alongside emergency crews from the police and ambulance service.

“Crews used cutting equipment to remove one person from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 10.59am, but one appliance remains at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.02am on Wednesday to attendan incident on the B822 near Callander, Stirling.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team, a critical care paramedic and an air ambulance.

“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, one via road and one by air ambulance, while a further two patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.