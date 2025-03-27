Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard

Irn Bru owner A G Barr has begun a consultation with workers over the future of the historic Strathmore Springs factory in the heart of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google

The loss of Strathmore Water could have shockwaves beyond the 20-plus jobs set to be lost to Forfar.

Locals are still reeling from the news that Irn Bru owner AG Barr is calling time on the famous brand.

On Monday, it revealed consultation is underway with 23 staff over closure of the West High Street site.

The parent company said Strathmore – a one-time market leader – had “struggled to compete in recent years.”

Staff numbers at Forfar are around a quarter of those employed when the Cumbernauld-based firm bought the Strathmore Springs operation in 2006.

Strathmore Water factory in Forfar.
Strathmore Water is next to the closed-down Forfar police HQ on West High Street. Image: Google

Its long history included the production of Lamb’s Lemonade and Ferguzade.

That was followed by the major success of the Strathmore Mineral Water brand from the 1990s.

One local politician said the possible closure of the factory had “left a sour taste”.

The timeline for any shutdown has not been confirmed at this stage.

But many locals fear the writing is on the wall for the plant – leaving a huge chunk of Forfar real estate lying empty.

Strathmore Water factory neighbours former police HQ

Strathmore Water’s nearest neighbour on West High Street is Police Scotland, whose former HQ has sat empty since September.

Safety fears over the state of the sprawling building led to the sudden closure.

The force is about to move into a new base at William Wallace House in Orchardbank Business Park.

No decision has been taken on the future of the police station.

But demolition would seem likely to be high on the list of options for any future owner of the site.

Aerial view of West High Street in Forfar.
Strathmore Water and Forfar Police HQ sit next to each other on West High Street. Image: Google

There were rumours the water company was previously interested in taking it over.

However, Police Scotland previously indicated in a freedom of information response it had no details of any correspondence with AG Barr over a possible interest in the building.

Both sites extend north to the boundary with The Myre.

The former HAQs newsagents occupies the corner of the building at the West Port traffic lights.

It is being lined up as a new constituency office for Angus and Perthshire Glens SNP MP Dave Doogan.

Meanwhile, Forfar’s largest empty shop is on the market with a £375,000 price tag.

The former M&Co store on East High Street has lain empty since the clothing chain’s collapse in 2022.

Conversation