Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard

The loss of Strathmore Water could have shockwaves beyond the 20-plus jobs set to be lost to Forfar.

Locals are still reeling from the news that Irn Bru owner AG Barr is calling time on the famous brand.

On Monday, it revealed consultation is underway with 23 staff over closure of the West High Street site.

The parent company said Strathmore – a one-time market leader – had “struggled to compete in recent years.”

Staff numbers at Forfar are around a quarter of those employed when the Cumbernauld-based firm bought the Strathmore Springs operation in 2006.

Its long history included the production of Lamb’s Lemonade and Ferguzade.

That was followed by the major success of the Strathmore Mineral Water brand from the 1990s.

One local politician said the possible closure of the factory had “left a sour taste”.

The timeline for any shutdown has not been confirmed at this stage.

But many locals fear the writing is on the wall for the plant – leaving a huge chunk of Forfar real estate lying empty.

Strathmore Water factory neighbours former police HQ

Strathmore Water’s nearest neighbour on West High Street is Police Scotland, whose former HQ has sat empty since September.

Safety fears over the state of the sprawling building led to the sudden closure.

The force is about to move into a new base at William Wallace House in Orchardbank Business Park.

No decision has been taken on the future of the police station.

But demolition would seem likely to be high on the list of options for any future owner of the site.

There were rumours the water company was previously interested in taking it over.

However, Police Scotland previously indicated in a freedom of information response it had no details of any correspondence with AG Barr over a possible interest in the building.

Both sites extend north to the boundary with The Myre.

The former HAQs newsagents occupies the corner of the building at the West Port traffic lights.

It is being lined up as a new constituency office for Angus and Perthshire Glens SNP MP Dave Doogan.

Meanwhile, Forfar’s largest empty shop is on the market with a £375,000 price tag.

The former M&Co store on East High Street has lain empty since the clothing chain’s collapse in 2022.