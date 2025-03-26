TikTok foodie rates Anstruther chippie ‘2,000 out of 10’ and ‘best in the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok foodie rates Anstruther chippie ‘2,000 out of 10’ and ‘best in the world’

Food Review Club UK host Matt Davies-Binge also raved about Burger Island in Kirkcaldy during a visit to Fife.

By Ben MacDonald
Food Review Club visits Anstruther Fish Bar
Food Review Club host Matt Davies-Binge in Anstruther. Image: Food Review Club/TikTok

A TikTok foodie has given an Anstruther chippie “2,000 out of 10” and hailed it the “best in the world” during a visit to Fife.

Food Review Club’s host Matt Davies-Binge visited Anstruther Fish Bar along with Burger Island in Kirkcaldy.

He posted his review of both outlets on the club’s TikTok page, which has more than 900,000 followers, and on Facebook to a similar audience.

Visiting the East Neuk, Matt said: “I am stood outside the greatest fish and chip shop, possibly in the world, but my personal favourite.”

‘The greatest fish and chips the world has ever seen’ at Anstruther Fish Bar

The channel first visited Anstruther Fish Bar in 2020, when Matt gave his meal 10 out of 10.

On his recent visit, Matt said: “This place, having travelled and eaten so many fish and chips, is on another planet. It’s not even close.

“You know how fish and chips can be heavy, thick and stodgy sometimes – almost cake-like with overcooked batter? This is completely different.

“In chocolate terms, this batter is like an Aero, you put it on your tongue and it just melts.

Matt praised the light batter on his fish supper. Image: Food Review Club/TikTok

“(The fish) is so delicate, like eating a ballerina. I’ve got a tear in my eye.”

Matt finished the video by rating his meal.

He added: “The last time I came, I gave it a 10 out of 10. If I could give it 2,000 out of 10 I would have done.

“This is the greatest fish and chips the world has ever seen.”

Host of Food Review Club samples fry-up at Burger Island in Kircaldy

Meanwhile, Matt also paid a visit to the new Burger Island takeaway in Kirkcaldy, where he tried the Scottish breakfast, as well as pancakes with strawberries and Nutella.

He said: “We’ve got eggs, hash browns, sausage, square sausage, haggis, black pudding, bacon, toast, beans.

“It’s like the Wheel of Fortune.

“I reckon this could be a high-calorie day.”

He described the breakfast as “cooked fresh, cooked tasty” and “amazing”.

The TikToker was impressed with his fry-up in Kirkcaldy. Image: Food Review Club/TikTok

He continued: “I know that there are thousands of breakfast connoisseurs out there that are super snobby about breakfast.

“What are you going to say about this one?

“This is beautiful, it’s got everything. I can’t stop eating it.”

On the pancakes, he said: “The pancakes are really fluffy, very nicely cooked.

Matt also tried the strawberry and Nutella pancakes. Image: Food Review Club/TikTok

“Have this for breakfast and you could run through a brick wall.”

Matt scored the fry-up 9.4 out of 10.

He added: “The really sweet toast works with all the other meats on the plate, really enjoyable.

“The perfect way to start the day.”

