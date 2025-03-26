TikTok foodie rates Anstruther chippie ‘2,000 out of 10’ and ‘best in the world’

A TikTok foodie has given an Anstruther chippie “2,000 out of 10” and hailed it the “best in the world” during a visit to Fife.

Food Review Club’s host Matt Davies-Binge visited Anstruther Fish Bar along with Burger Island in Kirkcaldy.

He posted his review of both outlets on the club’s TikTok page, which has more than 900,000 followers, and on Facebook to a similar audience.

Visiting the East Neuk, Matt said: “I am stood outside the greatest fish and chip shop, possibly in the world, but my personal favourite.”

‘The greatest fish and chips the world has ever seen’ at Anstruther Fish Bar

The channel first visited Anstruther Fish Bar in 2020, when Matt gave his meal 10 out of 10.

On his recent visit, Matt said: “This place, having travelled and eaten so many fish and chips, is on another planet. It’s not even close.

“You know how fish and chips can be heavy, thick and stodgy sometimes – almost cake-like with overcooked batter? This is completely different.

“In chocolate terms, this batter is like an Aero, you put it on your tongue and it just melts.

“(The fish) is so delicate, like eating a ballerina. I’ve got a tear in my eye.”

Matt finished the video by rating his meal.

He added: “The last time I came, I gave it a 10 out of 10. If I could give it 2,000 out of 10 I would have done.

“This is the greatest fish and chips the world has ever seen.”

Host of Food Review Club samples fry-up at Burger Island in Kircaldy

Meanwhile, Matt also paid a visit to the new Burger Island takeaway in Kirkcaldy, where he tried the Scottish breakfast, as well as pancakes with strawberries and Nutella.

He said: “We’ve got eggs, hash browns, sausage, square sausage, haggis, black pudding, bacon, toast, beans.

“It’s like the Wheel of Fortune.

“I reckon this could be a high-calorie day.”

He described the breakfast as “cooked fresh, cooked tasty” and “amazing”.

He continued: “I know that there are thousands of breakfast connoisseurs out there that are super snobby about breakfast.

“What are you going to say about this one?

“This is beautiful, it’s got everything. I can’t stop eating it.”

On the pancakes, he said: “The pancakes are really fluffy, very nicely cooked.

“Have this for breakfast and you could run through a brick wall.”

Matt scored the fry-up 9.4 out of 10.

He added: “The really sweet toast works with all the other meats on the plate, really enjoyable.

“The perfect way to start the day.”