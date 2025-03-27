Cupar minor injuries unit closure assurances branded ‘insult’ during tense public meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Cupar minor injuries unit closure assurances branded ‘insult’ during tense public meeting

Fife health chiefs have launched a public consultation on the future of the unit at Adamson Hospital but many fear it is a done deal.

By Claire Warrender
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.

Fife health chiefs were accused of insulting the public’s intelligence during a tense meeting on the future of the Cupar minor injuries unit.

Many people believe closure is a done deal, despite an ongoing public consultation.

And, according to Cupar councillor John Caffrey, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) did little to quell those fears.

More than 800 people have already responded to an online survey, which ends on Sunday.

And around 80 took the chance to quiz officials at a community council meeting on Tuesday evening.

It followed last month’s shock announcement of proposals to shut the minor injuries unit at Adamson Hospital, and remove the x-ray machine.

Services will transfer to St Andrews Hospital if the move is agreed.

FHSP says staff shortages mean it is no longer sustainable to run the service in both towns.

Mr Caffrey said: “Tensions are running very high, without a shadow of a doubt.

“People are very concerned and they’re angry at what they see as closure by stealth.”

‘Insult to the intelligence’

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “The HSCP members kept offering assurances that no decision has been taken yet.

“You just had to sit in the room to realise nobody believes that.

“In my view, they have put the cart before the horse.

Cupar councillor John Caffrey has urged people to respond to plans to cut the minor injuries unit
Councillor John Caffrey addressed health chiefs on the closure of Cupar minor injuries unit at the meeting.

“They have presented three options and told us in advance what their preferred option is.

“Quite frankly, that’s an insult to the intelligence of people in that room and beyond.”

Mr Caffrey says his inbox is full of concerned emails from people asking if closure is a done deal.

“It certainly looks as if it’s that way.” he said.

Adamson Hospital in Cupar houses the town's minor injuries unit
Adamson Hospital in Cupar includes other services alongside the minor injuries unit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cupar Community Council chairman Alistair Crocket added: “Why should it move to St Andrews?

“There’s a bigger population in a 16-mile radius around Cupar than around St Andrews.

“If you don’t have a car, an injured person would have to take two buses on a circuitous route for help.

FHSCP will hold another meeting with St Andrews Community Council.

And an online meeting will also take place on Thursday. from 6pm.

Health bosses respond to Cupar minor injuries claims

FHSCP say moving the minor injury unit and x-ray from Cupar to St Andrews remains their preferred option.

They maintain the recommendation is guided by medical research and clinical opinion in the best interests of patient care.

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care, said: “This process has allowed us to outline the rationale for the proposals and gather feedback,” she said.

“It has also given us the chance to emphasise that Adamson Hospital remains a key hub for healthcare, offering a wide range of services tailored to the needs of our local population.”

Once the consultation ends, options will be scrutinised before a final decision is taken.

To attend Thursday’s online meeting, people must email HSCP.ParticipationEngagement@fife.gov.uk for information.

More from News

The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.
Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.
John Swinney 'very concerned' at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism…
Police stopping the vehicle.
Two men arrested after 25-mile 'stolen' car chase on A9 in Perthshire
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.
Plans for £4m Dundee Riverside McDonald’s back on as fast-food giant asks for public…
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital. Image: Supplied.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge
Tweedsmuir Road, Perth
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 39, in Perth
Dundee FC defender Clark Robertson
Dundee FC player told 'learn to park' in angry note left on his car

Conversation