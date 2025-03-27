Cupar minor injuries unit closure assurances branded ‘insult’ during tense public meeting

Fife health chiefs were accused of insulting the public’s intelligence during a tense meeting on the future of the Cupar minor injuries unit.

Many people believe closure is a done deal, despite an ongoing public consultation.

And, according to Cupar councillor John Caffrey, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) did little to quell those fears.

More than 800 people have already responded to an online survey, which ends on Sunday.

And around 80 took the chance to quiz officials at a community council meeting on Tuesday evening.

It followed last month’s shock announcement of proposals to shut the minor injuries unit at Adamson Hospital, and remove the x-ray machine.

Services will transfer to St Andrews Hospital if the move is agreed.

FHSP says staff shortages mean it is no longer sustainable to run the service in both towns.

Mr Caffrey said: “Tensions are running very high, without a shadow of a doubt.

“People are very concerned and they’re angry at what they see as closure by stealth.”

‘Insult to the intelligence’

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “The HSCP members kept offering assurances that no decision has been taken yet.

“You just had to sit in the room to realise nobody believes that.

“In my view, they have put the cart before the horse.

“They have presented three options and told us in advance what their preferred option is.

“Quite frankly, that’s an insult to the intelligence of people in that room and beyond.”

Mr Caffrey says his inbox is full of concerned emails from people asking if closure is a done deal.

“It certainly looks as if it’s that way.” he said.

Cupar Community Council chairman Alistair Crocket added: “Why should it move to St Andrews?

“There’s a bigger population in a 16-mile radius around Cupar than around St Andrews.

“If you don’t have a car, an injured person would have to take two buses on a circuitous route for help.

FHSCP will hold another meeting with St Andrews Community Council.

And an online meeting will also take place on Thursday. from 6pm.

Health bosses respond to Cupar minor injuries claims

FHSCP say moving the minor injury unit and x-ray from Cupar to St Andrews remains their preferred option.

They maintain the recommendation is guided by medical research and clinical opinion in the best interests of patient care.

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care, said: “This process has allowed us to outline the rationale for the proposals and gather feedback,” she said.

“It has also given us the chance to emphasise that Adamson Hospital remains a key hub for healthcare, offering a wide range of services tailored to the needs of our local population.”

Once the consultation ends, options will be scrutinised before a final decision is taken.

To attend Thursday’s online meeting, people must email HSCP.ParticipationEngagement@fife.gov.uk for information.