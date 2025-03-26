Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into ‘Rait run’

Concerned Perthshire villagers have gathered to demand long-awaited 40mph speed limit signs just days before the Cross Tay Link Road opens.

The £150 million CTLR and Destiny Bridge are set to open on Monday March 31.

While the new link road should ease congestion in Perth city centre, not everyone is happy.

Traffic on the Rait Road in Carse of Gowrie is forecast to almost triple as drivers use it as a “rat run” between Dundee and the A9.

According to Rait residents, Perth and Kinross Council had promised traffic mitigations, including a new 40mph speed limit, would be introduced to mitigate the influx of vehicles.

But nothing has been implemented to date.

Carse of Gowrie residents and councillors gathered in Rait on Wednesday to demand the council fulfil its promises.

‘Promises in the air,’ say Rait residents

Graham Nicholson, vice-chairperson of Rait Community Association, told The Courier: “Council officials promised us new signage, traffic mitigations and a reduced speed limit.

“We were told the High Carse roads would have a 40mph speed limit.

“But with the new road opening on Monday, nothing has happened yet – it’s just promises in the air.

“A lack of speed restrictions will cause more accidents in and around the village.

“We want proper signage that clearly states, ‘not suitable for HGV’s,’ to prevent the area from becoming a rat run.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey (Labour) echoed these concerns.

He said: “The agreed mitigation here was simply a 40mph limit to cover the whole road from the A90 in the Carse through to the A94 by Scone.

“The CTLR will give Perth three-quarters of a ring road, and even the council’s own data shows that will result in an increase in traffic on this road as people try to re-route to avoid the busy Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

“I’m calling on the council to get on with putting in these speed limits that were promised to local residents over many years.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s 40mph failure ‘unacceptable’

Figures from Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 suggested rush-hour traffic through Rait could increase by 186% after the CTLR’s completion.

Councillor Angus Forbes (Conservatives) also criticised the delay.

He said: “The council made me and, by extension, the people of the Carse of Gowrie, an unambiguous promise to have these mitigations in place before the road opened.

“For the past three years, at every opportunity, I have asked and been assured that the mitigation is on track.

“Yet here we are, just days until the opening, and the promised 40mph limits are still not in place.

“The council has failed on a firm promise that was made, and that’s unacceptable.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “A project to introduce a walking and cycling friendly route in the Carse of Gowrie area is currently being progressed, which includes Rait.

“While we had hoped to complete this project before the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road, the statutory consultation period for the required traffic regulation order (TRO) has lasted longer than had been initially anticipated.

“The TRO must be in effect prior to installation of any road signs planned as part of the project.

“We are looking to install the 40mph signs proposed as soon as possible once the TRO is in force.”