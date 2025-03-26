Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into ‘Rait run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into ‘Rait run’

Traffic through Carse of Gowrie village Rait is forecast to almost triple when the Cross Tay Link Road opens.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rait residents.
Rait locals and councillors came out in force to demand the introduction of speed restrictions. Image: Alasdair Bailey

Concerned Perthshire villagers have gathered to demand long-awaited 40mph speed limit signs just days before the Cross Tay Link Road opens.

The £150 million CTLR and Destiny Bridge are set to open on Monday March 31.

While the new link road should ease congestion in Perth city centre, not everyone is happy.

Traffic on the Rait Road in Carse of Gowrie is forecast to almost triple as drivers use it as a “rat run” between Dundee and the A9.

According to Rait residents, Perth and Kinross Council had promised traffic mitigations, including a new 40mph speed limit, would be introduced to mitigate the influx of vehicles.

But nothing has been implemented to date.

Carse of Gowrie residents and councillors gathered in Rait on Wednesday to demand the council fulfil its promises.

‘Promises in the air,’ say Rait residents

Graham Nicholson, vice-chairperson of Rait Community Association, told The Courier: “Council officials promised us new signage, traffic mitigations and a reduced speed limit.

“We were told the High Carse roads would have a 40mph speed limit.

“But with the new road opening on Monday, nothing has happened yet – it’s just promises in the air.

“A lack of speed restrictions will cause more accidents in and around the village.

Graham Nicholson previously campaigned to scrap the CTLR project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We want proper signage that clearly states, ‘not suitable for HGV’s,’ to prevent the area from becoming a rat run.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey (Labour) echoed these concerns.

He said: “The agreed mitigation here was simply a 40mph limit to cover the whole road from the A90 in the Carse through to the A94 by Scone.

“The CTLR will give Perth three-quarters of a ring road, and even the council’s own data shows that will result in an increase in traffic on this road as people try to re-route to avoid the busy Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

“I’m calling on the council to get on with putting in these speed limits that were promised to local residents over many years.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s 40mph failure ‘unacceptable’

Figures from Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 suggested rush-hour traffic through Rait could increase by 186% after the CTLR’s completion.

Councillor Angus Forbes (Conservatives) also criticised the delay.

He said: “The council made me and, by extension, the people of the Carse of Gowrie, an unambiguous promise to have these mitigations in place before the road opened.

“For the past three years, at every opportunity, I have asked and been assured that the mitigation is on track.

“Yet here we are, just days until the opening, and the promised 40mph limits are still not in place.

“The council has failed on a firm promise that was made, and that’s unacceptable.”

Perth and Kinross figures.
Figures released in 2021 outlined the predicted increase in traffic through Rait. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said:  “A project to introduce a walking and cycling friendly route in the Carse of Gowrie area is currently being progressed, which includes Rait.

“While we had hoped to complete this project before the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road, the statutory consultation period for the required traffic regulation order (TRO) has lasted longer than had been initially anticipated.

“The TRO must be in effect prior to installation of any road signs planned as part of the project.

“We are looking to install the 40mph signs proposed as soon as possible once the TRO is in force.”

