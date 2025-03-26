EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University students facing disciplinary action after flat trashed

A group of Dundee University students are facing disciplinary action after a flat belonging to the institution was left trashed.

University chiefs launched a probe after the accommodation at Seabraes was damaged on St Patrick’s Day.

A video shared on TikTok showed the flat covered in debris, with a broken table, kitchen cabinets and light all visible.

The university says it is investigating the incident within the terms of its student disciplinary procedure.

Dundee University chiefs probe damage to flat

This procedure can result in a formal hearing being held and the suspension of students in certain situations.

However, it is understood no one has been suspended or asked to leave their student accommodation at this stage.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “We are aware that damage was caused to a flat within the Seabraes residences on St Patrick’s Day.

“We are investigating within the terms of the student disciplinary procedure.”

The Seabraes accommodation hosts more than 400 students across a range of six and seven-bedroom flats.

There is also a common room and kitchen facilities.

It comes as the university is continuing to battle a financial crisis.

