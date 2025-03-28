Woman opens cafe in former Fife church in mum’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman opens cafe in former Fife church in mum’s memory

Evelyn Craig's cafe, Hamish and Baby Monkey, has opened in Strathmiglo Church.

By Ben MacDonald
Evelyn Craig has opened a new café in Strathmiglo Church
Evelyn Craig has turned the church into a cafe and antiques shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife woman has opened a cafe inside a former church in memory of her late mum.

Evelyn Craig’s new venture, Hamish and Baby Monkey, opened in the old Strathmiglo Church on Friday.

The cafe opening, in time for Mother’s Day weekend, comes after the death of Evelyn’s mum Irene in 2023.

Evelyn said: “She had cancer and I looked after her.

“I didn’t really have a purpose after that.

“She always looked after my kids while I was working and then I looked after her which was ideal.

“The kids have now gone, flown the nest, and mum did as well. I just wondered what I could do.”

Baby Monkey opens in former Strathmiglo Church

Evelyn, from Lundin Links, recalled the moment she decided to open the café.

She said: “The church came up and there was a table in it that said on it: ‘This do in remembrance of me’.

“I read it as ‘Do this in remembrance of me’.

“I thought it was a sign and decided to put in a cheeky offer and see how I get on.

“They accepted and it didn’t fall through.

“The table went into auction, it wasn’t part of the church.

“I had to go to the auction and buy the table back.

“It’s now pride of place and it’ll be where I put my cakes.

“I’m really pleased about it.”

The table, which gave Evelyn the idea to buy the church. Image: Supplied

Evelyn purchased the building, erected in 1787, when it was put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

She said: “The cafe is only 10% of my planning application. The church is quite big.

“I’m also selling antiques, vintage clothes, books, absolutely everything.

“There’ll be plants outside.

‘So much to buy and see’ at new cafe and antiques shop

“The cafe side of it is so people, when they’re coming in, they may spend a couple of hours because there’s so much to buy and see.

“The café is an add-on – you get rolls and cake with a flask of coffee with a cup and saucer inside a picnic basket.

“You order in the café then sit anywhere in the church or outside in the courtyard. It’s like a mini picnic.”

“I had a B&B 20 years ago and I opened a tearoom inside it so I have the experience. Perhaps that was why, maybe I thought that’s what I’ll do.

“Business-wise, it was really for the customers.

“If they’ve travelled far, they can come in, have a sit down and a nice, wee picnic.”

Hamish and Baby Monkey, named after Evelyn’s cats, is open three days a week.

Evelyn has opened the café in memory of her mum, Irene. Image: Supplied

Evelyn said: “Everyone is so excited. It has taken six months of hard labour and I’ve done an awful lot of work myself.

“People have been coming in and out and are looking forward to being back in the church.”

