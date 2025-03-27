Could Montrose minor injuries unit return in Angus service shake-up?

The return of a minor injury unit to Montrose – axed in 2022 – is one of the options being floated in a wide-ranging service shake-up.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership has launched a community consultation on the future on how minor injury treatment will be delivered across the district.

At present there are two minor injury and illness units (MIIUs), at Whitehills in Forfar and Arbroath Infirmary.

They treat patients with a range of sprains, burns and simple fractures.

Health bosses say many minor ailments that were once treated in MIIUs are now dealt with by pharmacies, GP practices and other community services.

It has led to a downturn in demand, prompting the review.

Strategic vision for Angus MIIUs

Last month, Angus Integration Joint Board approved the strategic vision report recommending a major look at how and where services are delivered.

Proposals range from the return of a unit in Montrose to a single, centralised service in Arbroath.

Stracathro Hospital also features in the proposals.

Montrose MIIU at Links Health Centre closed during the pandemic before being permanently shut in 2022.

The options presented in the first stage of the consultation are:

Maintain the Existing Model: MIIU services would continue to be provided from Arbroath and Forfar.

Restore Montrose MIIU: MIIU to return (Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm) while continuing to operate in Arbroath and Forfar.

Centralised MIIU Model: Service based in Arbroath for more complex cases, with introduction of enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services across Angus.

Hybrid Model with Two MIIU Hubs: Two fully operational MIIUs at Arbroath and Stracathro to manage more complex cases, with enhanced CTAC services operating in Forfar and Montrose.

CTAC services provide a range of community-based healthcare services, including monitoring of long-term conditions, wound care, and blood sampling.

What happens next in the Angus MIIU review?

Angus residents have just a few more days to register their views on the possible changes.

The consultation ends on Sunday March 30.

It can be accessed through the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

Public feedback will be considered in an options appraisal.

It will identify a preferred option, and a fresh round of consultation will be launched.

AHSCP hopes this will take place in April.

A decision on the strategic vision for Angus MIIUs is expected this summer.