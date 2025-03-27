Could Montrose minor injuries unit return in Angus service shake-up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Montrose minor injuries unit return in Angus service shake-up?

The first phase of a public consultation on a range of possible options for future minor injury treatment across the area is about to close, before a preferred option is selected.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Infirmary MIIU is one of two in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
The return of a minor injury unit to Montrose – axed in 2022 – is one of the options being floated in a wide-ranging service shake-up.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership has launched a community consultation on the future on how minor injury treatment will be delivered across the district.

At present there are two minor injury and illness units (MIIUs), at Whitehills in Forfar and Arbroath Infirmary.

Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar.
They treat patients with a range of sprains, burns and simple fractures.

Health bosses say many minor ailments that were once treated in MIIUs are now dealt with by pharmacies, GP practices and other community services.

It has led to a downturn in demand, prompting the review.

Strategic vision for Angus MIIUs

Last month, Angus Integration Joint Board approved the strategic vision report recommending a major look at how and where services are delivered.

Proposals range from the return of a unit in Montrose to a single, centralised service in Arbroath.

Stracathro Hospital also features in the proposals.

Montrose MIIU at Links Health Centre closed during the pandemic before being permanently shut in 2022.

Links Health Centre in Montrose.
The options presented in the first stage of the consultation are:

  • Maintain the Existing Model: MIIU services would continue to be provided from Arbroath and Forfar.
  • Restore Montrose MIIU: MIIU to return (Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm) while continuing to operate in Arbroath and Forfar.
  • Centralised MIIU Model: Service based in Arbroath for more complex cases, with introduction of enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services across Angus.
  • Hybrid Model with Two MIIU Hubs: Two fully operational MIIUs at Arbroath and Stracathro to manage more complex cases, with enhanced CTAC services operating in Forfar and Montrose.

CTAC services provide a range of community-based healthcare services, including monitoring of long-term conditions, wound care, and blood sampling.

What happens next in the Angus MIIU review?

Angus residents have just a few more days to register their views on the possible changes.

The consultation ends on Sunday March 30.

It can be accessed through the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

Public feedback will be considered in an options appraisal.

It will identify a preferred option, and a fresh round of consultation will be launched.

AHSCP hopes this will take place in April.

A decision on the strategic vision for Angus MIIUs is expected this summer.

