‘Blacklisted’ Stirling teacher employment tribunal hearings to begin next week

A Chinese teacher who claims she has been blocked from teaching in Scottish schools will take Stirling Council to an industrial tribunal next week.

As reported by The Courier last year, Rong Rong MacLeod says she stopped being able to get work as a support teacher or teaching assistant in Stirling following a “sinister” meeting with a Chinese government official.

The 63-year-old decided to take action against Stirling Council after failing to secure an interview for a permanent secondary school teaching post she feels she was “superbly qualified” for.

The consequent employment tribunal hearings will begin on Monday, March 31, taking place daily until Friday, April 4.

Teacher’s concerns over Chinese influence in Scotland

Mrs MacLeod, who moved to Stirlingshire more than 20 years ago, is outspoken about her home country’s human rights atrocities.

She told The Sunday Post in December: “I believe I have been blacklisted by my own country because I refuse to ignore their past human rights abuses of not only Tiananmen, but also in Tibet and their treatment of the Uyghur people.

“I’m concerned Scotland may not be as aware as it should be over the influence China has gained through organisations such as the Confucius Institutes.”

The mother-of-two previously taught at both Falkirk and Forth Valley Colleges before becoming a General Teaching Council-registered school teacher, working in several Stirling primary and secondary schools.

She claims she came face to face with a representative of the Chinese government just before the Covid pandemic began.

Mrs MacLeod said: “During a tense meeting, he told me China had not forgotten my protest over the Tiananmen Square massacre. Then he said, ‘we are watching you’.”

She added: “Afterwards, I realised I was no longer receiving as many calls to work as a support teacher or even as a teaching assistant in Stirling.

“I was being replaced by teachers from the Confucius Institutes, which are ultimately paid for by China.”

Stirling Council statement

Last year, Stirling Council said: “We receive funding from the CISS [Confucius Institute for Scotland’s Schools] to contribute to the pay of one teacher at one of the Confucius hubs in our schools.

“The hubs help our young people learn about Chinese culture and language, broadening horizons and increase cultural awareness.

“Teachers working the hub use materials developed by Scotland’s National Centre for Languages.

“We do not comment on individual employees.”

