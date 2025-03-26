Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline

Plans for almost 200 new houses beside the A92 in Fife have been given the go-ahead.

Councillors approved an application by Persimmon Homes for a site in Crossgates, near Dunfermline.

The decision follows more than 100 objections from local people.

Many people believe the development will alter the character of the village and result in over-development.

Other concerns relate to the loss of agricultural land, the effect of noise from the dual carriageway and an increase in traffic.

However, planning officer Scott Simpson said the bid would provide “an attractive, welcoming, high quality development”.

The homes comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, along with eight flats.

And they will be built on a site to the north of Manse Road.

Crossgates housing bid ‘difficult to argue against’

The land is currently an open grassed area with a handful of farm buildings.

The centre of the A92 dual carriageway is just 50 metres from the nearest house.

However, traffic noise will be reduced via a new acoustic fence and bund.

Three new access points to the site will be created.

And Mr Simpson added: “The houses will have no significant impact on the site or landscape when viewed from Crossgates or the A92.”

Some councillors expressed concern about the size of many of the gardens.

Glenrothes SNP member John Beare said: “One hundred and ninety-one houses is a significant size of site.

“To think the architect couldn’t design a site where all the houses have a garden.

“They’ve squeezed in what units they can and garden ground has been the victim of that.”

However, the committee ruled the application was acceptable overall.

Aberdour and Inverkeithing councillor David Barratt added “The site is allocated for housing and it would be difficult to argue against.”