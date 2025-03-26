Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline

Councillors approved a planning application for a site in Crossgates, despite more than 100 objections.

By Claire Warrender
How the Crossgates housing development will look
Plans for almost 200 new houses beside the A92 in Fife have been given the go-ahead.

Councillors approved an application by Persimmon Homes for a site in Crossgates, near Dunfermline.

The decision follows more than 100 objections from local people.

The Crossgates housing development is only a few metres from the A92 dual carriageway
Many people believe the development will alter the character of the village and result in over-development.

Other concerns relate to the loss of agricultural land, the effect of noise from the dual carriageway and an increase in traffic.

However, planning officer Scott Simpson said the bid would provide “an attractive, welcoming, high quality development”.

The homes comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, along with eight flats.

And they will be built on a site to the north of Manse Road.

Crossgates housing bid ‘difficult to argue against’

The land is currently an open grassed area with a handful of farm buildings.

The centre of the A92 dual carriageway is just 50 metres from the nearest house.

However, traffic noise will be reduced via a new acoustic fence and bund.

Three new access points to the site will be created.

And Mr Simpson added: “The houses will have no significant impact on the site or landscape when viewed from Crossgates or the A92.”

Crossgates housing development plans
Some councillors expressed concern about the size of many of the gardens.

Glenrothes SNP member John Beare said: “One hundred and ninety-one houses is a significant size of site.

“To think the architect couldn’t design a site where all the houses have a garden.

“They’ve squeezed in what units they can and garden ground has been the victim of that.”

However, the committee ruled the application was acceptable overall.

Aberdour and Inverkeithing councillor David Barratt added “The site is allocated for housing and it would be difficult to argue against.”

Conversation