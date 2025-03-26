Family ‘extremely worried’ for missing Dundee woman, 45, who may have gone to London

The family of a missing Dundee woman say they are “extremely worried” as police launch an appeal.

Angela Rees was reported missing around 5.30pm on Tuesday from Americanmuir Road in Downfield.

Officers believe the 45-year-old travelled to Glasgow before heading south to London.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair.

Angela was last seen wearing a green and white summer dress, black jacket, black boots and was pulling a black shopping trolley.

Sergeant Ryan Ducat of Downfield Police Station said: “We are concerned for Angela’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to come forward.

“Her family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

“I would also appeal directly to Angela – if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2701 of March 25.