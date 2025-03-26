Youths charged over major Brechin church fire

Two youths have been charged after a fire destroyed a derelict church in Brechin.

Firefighters spent 12 hours tackling the blaze at the town’s old Maison Dieu Church in Witchden Road on March 5.

Several properties were evacuated during the fire as burning embers landed in nearby gardens.

The church, which dates back to 1891, has been left a burnt-out shell.

Now police say they have arrested and charged two youths, aged 13 and 14, concerning the fire.

Detective Constable Greig, Angus CID said “I would like to thank members of the community for assisting us with our enquiries. Those responsible will be reported to the relevant authorities”

Cause of Brechin church fire

A report into the blaze by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request.

It says that according to officers at the scene, the main cause of the fire appeared to be “heat source and combustibles brought together”.

It says the item mainly responsible for spreading the fire was wood.

The SFRS report also says a “significant structural collapse” of the roof and first floor occurred during the fire, and that the building has been deemed unsafe.

Photos taken by The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards in the aftermath showed the extent of damage caused to the building.

The 1890s church was available for auction in April 2024 with a guide price of £75,000.

It came with planning permission in principle for seven two-bedroom flats.