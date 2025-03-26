Family ‘extremely worried’ for Cardenden man, 61, reported missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Family ‘extremely worried’ for Cardenden man, 61, reported missing

Andrew Hodge was last seen in the High Street area of the town on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden.
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden. Image: Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Cardenden man, Andrew Hodge, reported missing on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes.

Andrew has a bald head and grey beard.

When last seen, Andrew was wearing dark coloured joggers, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey t-shirt, and carrying a carrier bag.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on the back of his head and ‘Andrew’ on his left hand.

Police appeal for missing Cardenden man

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

​Inspector Paul Cochrane, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I would also appeal directly to Andrew – if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this missing person appeal is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1650 of March 26.

More from News

Peasiehill Road in Arbroath.
Crash involving motorbike and car closes road in Arbroath
The aftermath of the fire damage caused to the Maison Dieu church in Brechin.
Youths charged over major Brechin church fire
Rait residents.
Still no 40mph signs just days before CTLR expected to turn Carse village into…
Rong Rong MacLeod. Image: Andrew Cawley
'Blacklisted' Stirling teacher employment tribunal hearings to begin next week
Police have launched an appeal to find Angela Rees.
Family 'extremely worried' for missing Dundee woman, 45, who may have gone to London
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to 'travelling'
11
How the Crossgates housing development will look
Almost 200 new houses to be built next to A92 dual carriageway near Dunfermline
2
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Councillor to stand trial on grooming charges
Local lollipop man Ian Wright with Matthew Brember (11), Emily Lockhart (10) and Joseph Brember (11). Image: Emma Lockhart
Child 'will be hit' if Bridge of Allan lollipop man is sacked to save…
John Hammerton, Martin Gibson
Jail for taxi driver who killed Arbroath biker in 'inexplicable' A9 crash

Conversation