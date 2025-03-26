Family ‘extremely worried’ for Cardenden man, 61, reported missing

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Cardenden man, Andrew Hodge, reported missing on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes.

Andrew has a bald head and grey beard.

When last seen, Andrew was wearing dark coloured joggers, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey t-shirt, and carrying a carrier bag.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on the back of his head and ‘Andrew’ on his left hand.

Police appeal for missing Cardenden man

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

​Inspector Paul Cochrane, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I would also appeal directly to Andrew – if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this missing person appeal is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1650 of March 26.