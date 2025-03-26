Crash involving motorbike and car closes road in Arbroath

A crash involving a motorbike and a car has forced the closure of a road in Arbroath on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 4.30pm on Peasiehill Road in the town.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, attended the scene,e and the road remains closed.

Two fire appliances from Arbroath station were also despatched to the scene after reports of a fire to one of the vehicles.

The male rider of the motorbike was injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been confirmed.

Peasiehill Road remains closed with police advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes at this time.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 4.33pm of a crash on Peasiehill Road in Arbroath involving a motorcycle and car.

“A fire was reported to one of the vehicles involved.

“Two appliances, both from Arbroath station, were deployed.

“The stop message was given at 5.07pm.

“There was one reported casualty who was attended to by the ambulance service.”

A post by Police Scotland on X confirmed that the road remains closed on Wednesday evening.

It said: “Peasiehill Road, Arbroath is closed following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike around 4.30pm.

“The male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”