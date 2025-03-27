Fife yobs start at least 7 fires in one day as 999 chief warns lives being put at risk

A fire chief has warned lives are being put at risk after at least seven deliberate blazes were started in Fife in just one day.

Crews were called to a series of incidents in parks and other open areas on Tuesday.

Incidents were reported to the fire service at Duloch Woods in Dunfermline, Dalbeath Marsh Nature Reserve in Cowdenbeath and Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

There were also bins set on fire at High Street in Kirkcaldy, Rex Park in Dunfermline and Park Road in Rosyth on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were also called to an area off South Parks Road in Glenrothes earlier in the day after leaves and undergrowth were reported to be alight.

There were at least three further incidents in Fife on Wednesday night.

It comes just days after an “extreme” risk warning for wildfires was issued across the country.

Lee Turnock, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Clackmannanshire, Fife and Stirling, said: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

“Whilst not all incidents are a result of anti-social behaviour, our staff work extremely hard to engage with the public to prevent these types of incidents because they are a needless drain on our resources.

“Through our proactive prevention work, we reach out to young people to warn them about the dangers of fire-raising.

“This includes school visits, charity activities, and educational programmes.

“We would always ask young people not to engage in any activities that endanger themselves or others, damage property or impact the availability of firefighters to attend emergencies.”

Police say they were not called to most of the incidents.

However, officers attended the fire at Dalbeath Marsh in Cowdenbeath and contacted the relevant agency.