Swan dies at River Teith near Callander after swallowing fishing line

A swan was found dead in the River Teith near Callander after swallowing a discarded fishing line.

The dead bird was reported to police after being discovered in the river on Sunday.

Officers have urged people fishing in the area to dispose of equipment responsibly.

Police have issued an appeal for information about the incident.

A post on the Police Scotland Forth Valley Facebook page said: “On Sunday, March 23, police were called to reports of a dead swan in the River Teith near to the Meadows Car Park, Callander.

“The swan had unfortunately passed after swallowing a discarded fishing line.

“Please take care and dispose of equipment responsibly.

“Any information or concerns to PC Rob Lambie C799, Crianlarich community/wildlife officer or your local community team.”