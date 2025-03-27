Motorcyclist, 28, fighting for life after Arbroath crash

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in Arbroath.

The 28-year-old man was injured in the collision with a Seat Leon car on Peasiehall Road at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with what police describe as “life-threatening” injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while police carried out an investigation.

Police appeal for information after Arbroath crash

Sergeant David Farr said: “I’m appealing for anyone who saw what happened or saw either vehicle before the crash to contact us.

“I’d also like to ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area at the time to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2556 of March 26.