11 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Perth and Kinross

Several big names could soon be trading in Perth and the surrounding area.

Artist's impression of the new Aldi.
A new Aldi could open in Perth. Image: Aldi.
By Lucy Scarlett

Several new shops and restaurants are set to open across Perth and Kinross in 2025.

A string of big retailers have launched bids to expand within the region.

The Courier has taken a look at 11 key developments planned across Perth and Kinross.

Aldi, Perth

Proposed Aldi.
An artist’s impression of how Aldi at Necessity Brae could look. Image: Aldi

The budget supermarket has launched a second application to open a new store on Necessity Brae, replacing its Glasgow Road premises.

Aldi’s previous proposal was quashed in 2024 after Tesco successfully challenged the decision.

The latest application does not include any alterations from its unsuccessful bid.

The chain hopes continued public support will secure approval.

The Courier has contacted Tesco to ask if it will contest the resubmitted application.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the outcome in the coming months.

Sainsbury’s, Auchterarder

The proposed Auchterarder store.
The proposed Auchterarder store. Image: Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has lodged plans for a new store in Auchterarder on a site previously occupied by a haulage depot at The Feus.

The supermarket chain says the new shop would reduce the need for out-of-town shopping.

The public consultation period ended on March 27, and Perth and Kinross Council will now decide on the outcome.

Sainsbury’s claims 91% of locals favour the proposal, despite views being split evenly on the planning portal.

Tesco, Pitlochry

How the store frontage could look.
How the store frontage of Pitlochry’s Tesco could look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Range

Tesco is preparing to open its first store in Pitlochry, with plans to welcome customers this spring.

The site, near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road, was originally earmarked by Sainsbury’s, but the retailer pulled out in 2015.

A sales brochure by Sheridan Keane confirms a building warrant was approved last year, and the store would open this May.

The unit will have 25,000 sq ft of floorspace and 177 customer parking spaces.

Greens and Pizza Hut, Perth

The former Auto Services site on Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth is set to gain a new Greens grocery store on Crieff Road as part of a project to bring Pizza Hut back to the Fair City.

The supermarket chain received planning permission in April 2024 to convert the former Auto Services car showroom into a retail unit and hot food takeaway.

Pizza Hut will occupy the takeaway space, marking the company’s first Perth location  since its Scott Street restaurant closed in 2019.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide when construction can begin.

Lidl, Perth

Design image showing how new Lidl store might look
An artist’s impression of how the new Lidl could look. Image: Lidl

Perth and Kinross Council has given the green-light for a second Lidl store in the city, despite potential legal opposition from Tesco who blocked a similar application from Aldi last year.

The discount retailer’s new store is set to be built near Tesco’s existing Crieff Road supermarket, near St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium.

Planning officers initially recommended refusing the application as the land was originally zoned for housing.

However, a majority of councillors voted in favour of the plans.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Perth

An impression of the outside of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Perth.
Work is underway on the retail unit. Image: Holden Signs

Edinburgh Woollen Mill will return to the city centre after closing two Perth branches during the Covid restrictions.

The clothing and accessories retailer previously operated shops on St John Street and Crieff Road.

Now it will reopen in the former Vision PK building on the High Street.

Construction work is already underway after the council approved a new sign on the store front.

Retail park and community hub, Kinross

Demolition has begun at the former British Car Auction site in Kinross.
The retail park is under construction at the former British Car Auction site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Work is underway to construct Loch Leven Gateway on the former site of British Car Auctions.

The development could include a garden centre, food retailer, and coffee drive-thru to complement Kinross’s High Street.

The work – led by Loch Developments Ltd – is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Construction began on the industrial site in July 2024.

Boathouse Restaurant, Kinross

The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross.
The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven could be transformed into a new bar and restaurant.

Plans were submitted in October to expand the venue into a bistro and lounge that would open seven days a week.

The space could also host functions and private events.

The public consultation on the plans ended in November and Perth and Kinross Council will now determine the outcome.

Tandoori restaurant, Perth

Exterior of empty Ferguson shop premises on County Place, Perth
The restaurant plan centres on the former John Ferguson shop. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A new Tandoori restaurant could open on County Place this year.

The unit has been empty since 2020 when the John Ferguson workwear store relocated to new premises.

The family behind the Shish Asian grill enterprise sought a license last year to open the restaurant.

Speaking to The Courier in 2024, businessman Imran Mohammed said the venture would be ready to open this year.

He plans to serve authentic Asian tandoori food from a hot grill pan.

Greens, Scone

Former Ian R Taylor furniture outlet on Scone's Perth Road.
A Greens store could occupy the former Ian R Taylor’s furniture shop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Fife-based Glenshire Group has submitted an application to open a ‘”lagship” Greens outlet in the vacant Ian R Taylor building in Scone.

The furniture store on Perth Road closed in November 2024.

The proposal also includes a retail unit and a hot food takeaway.

The development would include 14 off-street parking spaces.

The outcome of the application will be decided by Perth and Kinross Council.

The Causerie, Blairgowrie

The High Street premises.
The former Cateran Café on the High Street is set to reopen as a wine bar. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Plans have been unveiled for a new wine bar and restaurant on the site of a former cafe on the High Street in Blairgowrie.

The Causerie’s owner aims to create a specialist bottle shop that serves “flavour-driven food.”

Pending planning approval, the restaurant is set to open at the end of May.

It would operate from Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and Thursday to Saturday in the evenings.

Conversation