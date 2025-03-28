Two Fife beaches incorrectly appear on list of UK’s top 60 nudist destinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two Fife beaches incorrectly appear on list of UK’s top 60 nudist destinations

A report published by a national newspaper names Kinshaldy, at Tentsmuir, as a naturist favourite, much to the surprise of locals.

By Claire Warrender
Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir
Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir, Fife. Image: Gordon Robbie/DC Thomson

Two Fife beaches have been named among the UK’s top naked attractions, to the surprise of locals.

Kinshaldy, at Tentsmuir, and Lower Largo appeared on a list of 60 nudist beaches published by the Daily Mail this week.

However, neither are official naturist beaches and few people are known to strip off there.

Lower Largo in Fife appears on a list of popular nudist beaches but reports appear to be mistaken.
Lower Largo in Fife appears on a list of popular nudist beaches but reports appear to be mistaken.

The report says nude bathing at Kinshaldy occurs mostly on the south end of the beach, towards the mouth of the River Eden.

And it describes Lower Largo as “a strictly private beach” with a naturist section in the middle.

Matt Allan, chairperson of Largo Area Community Council, believes Lower Largo may have been confused with nearby Dumbarnie Links.

It was said to be popular with naturists many years ago but nudity is now a rare occurrence, he says.

“In the 70s it was always rumoured there were naturists there,” said Matt.

“I do remember walking the dog and seeing buttocks sticking out the sand.”

Lower Largo is not one of UK nudist beaches

He added: “Since then, the Fife coastal path has opened, as well as a new golf course.

“It’s highly unlikely still to be the case, apart from among some serious exhibitionists.

“You do still see it from time to time but there’s no official recognition.

“And it’s definitely not at Lower Largo.”

Meanwhile, Kinshaldy Beach hit the headlines in 2021 amid reports people were exposing themselves to the public in a “not so discreet way”.

A dog walker said the behaviour of one man was “verging on anti-social”.

And the agency which looks after the beach stepped in to remind people to respect other beach users.

It reiterated its warning this week in the wake of the latest report.

Nude visitors should ‘respect other beach users’

A spokesman for Forestry and Land Scotland said it has never promoted Kinshaldy as a naturist destination.

He said: “For many years quieter areas of the beach have been used that way by a small number of very discreet people.

“We’re now getting reports of some who are not so discreet.

Tentsmuir Beach
Tentsmuir in Fife also appears on the list of nudist beaches. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We are asking visitors who want to go nude to respect other beach users and not put themselves in a position where someone might take offence from their nudity.

“This may mean on busy days choosing a quieter area, or going to a designated nudist beach.”

Public nudity not a specific criminal offence

Kinshaldy does appear on a list promoted by British Naturism.

It’s advice to members says: “Beaches and other facilities should by available to all groups in society according to recent changes in the law, so designations are no longer appropriate.”

Nudity in Scotland is not a specific criminal offence.

Official guidance says that the circumstances, time and place must be considered, along with the effect it has on members of the public.

However several offences can be linked to public nudity, depending on the conduct of the perpetrator, including breach of the peace, sexual exposure and public indecency.

More from News

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Award-winning pie firm on a roll as WeeCOOK overcomes objection to Arbroath food trailer
Baroness Rafferty of Kirkcaldy gives her maiden speech in the House of Lords
Former Fife nurse on her rise from Kirkcaldy tomboy to House of Lords seat
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'
A protective case was built over the fallen Aberlemno stone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Recovery operation will allow experts to assess full extent of damage to 'extraordinary' Angus…
Halbeath Roundabout, Dunfermline
Full list of Dunfermline bus service changes during latest stage of Halbeath Roundabout roadworks
A9 at Dunblane will close for five nights.
Drivers to divert through Dunblane during forthcoming A9 closures
Dundee University staff outside leadership team offices on fourth floor of tower building. Image: Connor Bertie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office
12
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence

Conversation