Two Fife beaches incorrectly appear on list of UK’s top 60 nudist destinations

Two Fife beaches have been named among the UK’s top naked attractions, to the surprise of locals.

Kinshaldy, at Tentsmuir, and Lower Largo appeared on a list of 60 nudist beaches published by the Daily Mail this week.

However, neither are official naturist beaches and few people are known to strip off there.

The report says nude bathing at Kinshaldy occurs mostly on the south end of the beach, towards the mouth of the River Eden.

And it describes Lower Largo as “a strictly private beach” with a naturist section in the middle.

Matt Allan, chairperson of Largo Area Community Council, believes Lower Largo may have been confused with nearby Dumbarnie Links.

It was said to be popular with naturists many years ago but nudity is now a rare occurrence, he says.

“In the 70s it was always rumoured there were naturists there,” said Matt.

“I do remember walking the dog and seeing buttocks sticking out the sand.”

Lower Largo is not one of UK nudist beaches

He added: “Since then, the Fife coastal path has opened, as well as a new golf course.

“It’s highly unlikely still to be the case, apart from among some serious exhibitionists.

“You do still see it from time to time but there’s no official recognition.

“And it’s definitely not at Lower Largo.”

Meanwhile, Kinshaldy Beach hit the headlines in 2021 amid reports people were exposing themselves to the public in a “not so discreet way”.

A dog walker said the behaviour of one man was “verging on anti-social”.

And the agency which looks after the beach stepped in to remind people to respect other beach users.

It reiterated its warning this week in the wake of the latest report.

Nude visitors should ‘respect other beach users’

A spokesman for Forestry and Land Scotland said it has never promoted Kinshaldy as a naturist destination.

He said: “For many years quieter areas of the beach have been used that way by a small number of very discreet people.

“We’re now getting reports of some who are not so discreet.

“We are asking visitors who want to go nude to respect other beach users and not put themselves in a position where someone might take offence from their nudity.

“This may mean on busy days choosing a quieter area, or going to a designated nudist beach.”

Public nudity not a specific criminal offence

Kinshaldy does appear on a list promoted by British Naturism.

It’s advice to members says: “Beaches and other facilities should by available to all groups in society according to recent changes in the law, so designations are no longer appropriate.”

Nudity in Scotland is not a specific criminal offence.

Official guidance says that the circumstances, time and place must be considered, along with the effect it has on members of the public.

However several offences can be linked to public nudity, depending on the conduct of the perpetrator, including breach of the peace, sexual exposure and public indecency.