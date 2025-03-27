Dundee FC player told ‘learn to park’ in angry note left on his car

A Dundee FC player has been told to “learn to park” in an angry note left on his car.

Clark Roberson was told he had “parked like an a******” in the note left on the defender’s car in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Robertson’s partner, former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson, saw the funny side as she shared a photo of the note on her Instagram page.

The note said: “Learn to park.

“You accidentally parked like an a******.

“Get the help you need before becoming the “s*** head everyone hates.”

Sharing the note on her Instagram story to her 1.5 million followers, Anderson saw the funny side.

The Stirling-based radio presenter asked: “Anyone else ever received one of these or is it just @robbo_3 (Robertson)?”

She accompanied the post with a laughing emoji.

However, details of Robertson’s alleged parking faux pas were not revealed.

Robertson and Anderson confirmed their relationship in October, a couple of months after the footballer sealed his move to Dens Park following a spell in Israel.

His time at the Dark Blues has been hampered by injury with the centre-back missing the recent win against Dundee United and the draw with St Johnstone.

Anderson features in The Courier’s list of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.