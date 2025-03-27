Dundee FC player told ‘learn to park’ in angry note left on his car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee FC player told ‘learn to park’ in angry note left on his car

Clark Robertson's partner, Laura Anderson, saw the funny side when sharing the rude message on her Instagram page.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee FC defender Clark Robertson
Dundee defender Clark Robertson received the rude message Image: David Young/Dundee FC

A Dundee FC player has been told to “learn to park” in an angry note left on his car.

Clark Roberson was told he had “parked like an a******” in the note left on the defender’s car in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Robertson’s partner, former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson, saw the funny side as she shared a photo of the note on her Instagram page.

The note said: “Learn to park.

“You accidentally parked like an a******.

“Get the help you need before becoming the “s*** head everyone hates.”

Laura shared a picture of the card online. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Sharing the note on her Instagram story to her 1.5 million followers, Anderson saw the funny side.

The Stirling-based radio presenter asked: “Anyone else ever received one of these or is it just @robbo_3 (Robertson)?”

She accompanied the post with a laughing emoji.

However, details of Robertson’s alleged parking faux pas were not revealed.

The couple confirmed their relationship in October. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Robertson and Anderson confirmed their relationship in October, a couple of months after the footballer sealed his move to Dens Park following a spell in Israel.

His time at the Dark Blues has been hampered by injury with the centre-back missing the recent win against Dundee United and the draw with St Johnstone.

Anderson features in The Courier’s list of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence
Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25 First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during a visit to Kirriemuir Health Centre, ahead of Stage 3 Budget (Scotland) Bill. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Budget. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney 'very concerned' at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism…
Police stopping the vehicle.
Two men arrested after 25-mile 'stolen' car chase on A9 in Perthshire
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View
Plans for £4m Dundee Riverside McDonald’s back on as fast-food giant asks for public…
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge
Tweedsmuir Road, Perth
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 39, in Perth
A fire off South Parks Road in Glenrothes on Tuesday. Image: Your Community, Your Story/Facebook
Fife yobs start at least 7 fires in one day as 999 chief warns…

Conversation