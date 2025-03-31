Care round-up: Perthshire home told to improve and staffing ‘under strain’ at Glenrothes service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Care round-up: Perthshire home told to improve and staffing ‘under strain’ at Glenrothes service

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
Glencairn House in Auchterarder has been told to improve. Image: Google Street View
Glencairn House in Auchterarder has been told to improve. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire care home was told to improve and staffing was found to be “under strain” at a Glenrothes service in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Glencairn House, Auchterarder

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Care and support – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Care and support – not assessed

Inspection date

  • March 6
Glencairn House in Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found the home had failed to meet a number of requirements set during a previous visit to the home, which provides a range of care.

During an inspection in November, the watchdog said there were several missing entries on medication administration records.

The report also said some people’s care plans were not accurate or reflective of their current needs.

However, a requirement to review medication practice was met within the timescale.

Requirements that were not met – including improvements to leadership, care plans and risk assessments – have been extended until June 3.

Hepburn Court, West Lodge, Glenrothes

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Care and support – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Care and support – not assessed

Inspection date

  • February 28

Inspectors found staffing was “under strain” at the home, which had a “high reliance” on agency staff due to both carer and senior carer vacancies.

A review of the home’s rotas also showed the service was short-staffed on occasions.

However, inspectors were assured that “addressing this was a priority”.

The home is required to “ensure a culture of responsive and continuous improvement” by May 19.

Rompers Nursery, Montrose

Previous ratings

  • Care play and learning – 4
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 4

New ratings 

  • Care play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • February 18
Rompers Nursery in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

The nursery was praised by inspectors as the staff “knew children well and offered a nurturing approach”.

The watchdog also said mealtimes were a “nice, sociable experience for children”.

Youngsters were able to help prepare the snacks and serve their own vegetables.

The nursery also organised regular visits to the local beach and nearby woodland areas.

Kids Fun House, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Care play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • March 12
The service is based at Dundee’s North East Campus. Image: Google Street View

Staff at the nursery – based at the North East Campus in Whitfield – were praised for sharing positive relationships and bonds with children.

However, inspectors raised concerns over the management of medication.

The watchdog identified that consent for administering medication was not clear, signs and symptoms were not recorded, and the storage of medication was not in line with guidance.

There were also issues with gaps in children’s care plans.

The nursery has been told to improve children’s health, wellbeing and safety needs and to promote positive outcomes for children.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from News

Nicola Murray
Perthshire campaigner at abuse debate in Holyrood while on bail for child sex crimes
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at the Duloch Tesco in Dunfermlne
Man, 50, charged over deliberate fire inside Dunfermline Tesco
CR0049821, Dundee, Summer Sessons, The view are headlining tonight at Slessor Gardens as part of a weekend of music. Picture shows; Crowds go wild for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage. Sunday 9th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Music Festival: All we know so far about 'city's biggest pub crawl'
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Dundee survivor of brutal killer says promise to listen to victims' will finally bring…
Police probing the death of a man at the Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Man, 41, charged with attempted extortion after probe into Dundee death
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector claims she's victim of university 'smear campaign' in Israel row
Cody Chambers
Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute
Arron Kyle
Police dog sniffed out St Andrews paedophile's hidden phone and tablet
Crews descended on Thistle Street to tackle the blaze.
30 firefighters tackle huge blaze beside former Kirkcaldy nightclub
Anthony Cahill
Tay angler found plundered booty from gang's Dundee and Forfar care home raids

Conversation