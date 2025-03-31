Care round-up: Perthshire home told to improve and staffing ‘under strain’ at Glenrothes service

A Perthshire care home was told to improve and staffing was found to be “under strain” at a Glenrothes service in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Glencairn House, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Care and support – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Care and support – not assessed

Inspection date

March 6

Inspectors found the home had failed to meet a number of requirements set during a previous visit to the home, which provides a range of care.

During an inspection in November, the watchdog said there were several missing entries on medication administration records.

The report also said some people’s care plans were not accurate or reflective of their current needs.

However, a requirement to review medication practice was met within the timescale.

Requirements that were not met – including improvements to leadership, care plans and risk assessments – have been extended until June 3.

Hepburn Court, West Lodge, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Care and support – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – not assessed

Care and support – not assessed

Inspection date

February 28

Inspectors found staffing was “under strain” at the home, which had a “high reliance” on agency staff due to both carer and senior carer vacancies.

A review of the home’s rotas also showed the service was short-staffed on occasions.

However, inspectors were assured that “addressing this was a priority”.

The home is required to “ensure a culture of responsive and continuous improvement” by May 19.

Rompers Nursery, Montrose

Previous ratings

Care play and learning – 4

Setting – not assessed

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

February 18

The nursery was praised by inspectors as the staff “knew children well and offered a nurturing approach”.

The watchdog also said mealtimes were a “nice, sociable experience for children”.

Youngsters were able to help prepare the snacks and serve their own vegetables.

The nursery also organised regular visits to the local beach and nearby woodland areas.

Kids Fun House, Dundee

Previous ratings

Care play and learning – 5

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 5

New ratings

Care play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Inspection date

March 12

Staff at the nursery – based at the North East Campus in Whitfield – were praised for sharing positive relationships and bonds with children.

However, inspectors raised concerns over the management of medication.

The watchdog identified that consent for administering medication was not clear, signs and symptoms were not recorded, and the storage of medication was not in line with guidance.

There were also issues with gaps in children’s care plans.

The nursery has been told to improve children’s health, wellbeing and safety needs and to promote positive outcomes for children.

