Dundee survivor of brutal killer says promise to listen to victims’ will finally bring her peace

Linda McDonald, who was left for dead at the hands of murderer Robbie McIntosh, was speaking after a pledge made to her by victims minister Siobhian Brown.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Dundee grandmother who survived a near-fatal attack by a brutal killer is hopeful that plans to reform Scotland’s parole system will finally bring her peace.

Linda McDonald spoke exclusively to The Courier after receiving a personal letter from the Scottish Government’s victims minister Siobhian Brown.

The letter, seen by The Courier, outlined Ms Brown’s hopes for changes to the parole system to make it more victim-led.

Linda, alongside her husband Matt, met with the MSP in Edinburgh at the end of January.

Relentless campaign for change recognised

Linda has campaigned relentlessly for changes to the parole system since recovering from the brutal attack at the hands of Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh at Clatto Woods in 2017.

She was left fighting for her life after the assault by the convicted murderer.

Linda McDonald met MSP Jamie Greene to discuss proposed amendments to the Victims Bill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Linda said: “I have campaigned for changes for myself and on behalf of others who end up the victims of violent crime.

“For too long it seems to me the needs of the perpetrator have been put before those of victims – to my mind that is so wrong.

“Ms Brown’s pledges make me hopeful that things will change with the parole system, especially relating to prisoners serving life restriction orders.

“This helps achieve my personal goal of getting some peace for not just me but my family and other people who are in my position.”

‘Enormous bravery and courage’

In the letter, Ms Brown says she is “fully committed to ensuring a victim-centred approach to the justice system in Scotland, including within parole procedures and operational practice.”

Acknowledging Linda’s “enormous bravery” and “courage”, Ms Brown says the Scottish Government will “endeavour to strive for a just, fair and robust parole system that everyone has confidence in.”

Victims minister Siobhian Brown.

It follows a commitment earlier this month from the Justice Secretary to reform parole when Linda’s case and The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign were highlighted.

Changes are currently being considered to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill to bring about such reforms.

Ms Brown said the evidence discussed by Linda is central to supporting how policy, proposals, and experiences convert into operational practice.

Among the key changes proposed are:

  • Engagement with the Parole Board for Scotland to explore opportunities for improving information accessibility for victims throughout the parole process.
  • Eligibility for parole hearings is being explored with risk to the public at the forefront of the decision making process.
  • On delays and postponements to hearings the minister says she has asked officials to collectively work with Parole Scotland to improve communication with victims and to remain committed to ways of  improving both the scheduling system and how, and when, changes are communicated to victims.
  •  With regards to the right to attend hearings officials continue to explore where improvements can be made and will consider Linda’s position as part of this ongoing improvement works to be taken forward this summer.
  • In relation to the transparency of decision making by the Parole Board she recognises there is room for continuous improvement and promises that  work around the publication of non-release summaries and other routine information should be taken forward with proposals  this year.
  • Discussions on exploring the benefits of introducing GPS monitoring for appropriate licence conditions  have been held with minister saying work is ongoing to extend its use.
  • Officials will work with Parole Scotland to develop,  improve and implement changes to promote clarity on what is expected of victims who interact with the parole system. They will seek to implement policy that supports greater recognition of victims’ needs.

The minister also told Linda that she would like the authorities to learn further from her experiences of parole hearings.

