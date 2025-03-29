Best pictures of Stirling 900th anniversary parade

Hundreds of musicians and locals took to Stirling’s streets as part of the final celebrations to mark 900 years of the city on Saturday, March 29.

Led by brass and pipe bands, the 900-strong parade started at Stirling Castle.

Onlookers enjoyed the spectacle as it passed through the city centre, crossed Stirling Bridge, and finished at Stirling Rugby Club.

The parade marked the finale of the commemorations to honour Stirling receiving Royal Burgh status in 1124.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.

