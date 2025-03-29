Best pictures of Stirling 900th anniversary parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures of Stirling 900th anniversary parade

Crowds filmed as the procession passed through the city centre, over Stirling Bridge, and finished at Stirling Rugby Club. 

The City of Stirling Pipes and Drums make their way over Stirling Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The City of Stirling Pipes and Drums make their way over Stirling Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Hundreds of musicians and locals took to Stirling’s streets as part of the final celebrations to mark 900 years of the city on Saturday, March 29.

Led by brass and pipe bands, the 900-strong parade started at Stirling Castle.

Onlookers enjoyed the spectacle as it passed through the city centre, crossed Stirling Bridge, and finished at Stirling Rugby Club.

The parade marked the finale of the commemorations to honour Stirling receiving Royal Burgh status in 1124.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.

The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland on King Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums crossing the bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland leaving Stirling Castle to start the parade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipers playing as they march. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland make their way along the parade route. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lord Provost Elaine Watterson waving at the crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Onlookers lined up to watch the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums playing as they march. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The parade featured local groups, as well as those across Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Corporal Cruachan IV is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland leading the parade through the Old Town. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scouts Scotland Pipes and Drums playing in the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipers played on despite the rain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Music filled the streets of Stirling city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The parade was the final event celebrating 900 years of Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Corporal Cruachan IV, the pony, going over the bridge with others from the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The parade left from Stirling Castle and went down Baker Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Barnton Street saw the parade march through. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Argyll and Sutherland Cadets on route to Stirling Rugby Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Locals and tourists filmed the parade as it went down King Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

