News Best pictures of Stirling 900th anniversary parade Crowds filmed as the procession passed through the city centre, over Stirling Bridge, and finished at Stirling Rugby Club. The City of Stirling Pipes and Drums make their way over Stirling Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Isla Glen March 29 2025, 7:07pm March 29 2025, 7:07pm Hundreds of musicians and locals took to Stirling's streets as part of the final celebrations to mark 900 years of the city on Saturday, March 29. Led by brass and pipe bands, the 900-strong parade started at Stirling Castle. Onlookers enjoyed the spectacle as it passed through the city centre, crossed Stirling Bridge, and finished at Stirling Rugby Club. The parade marked the finale of the commemorations to honour Stirling receiving Royal Burgh status in 1124. Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the best moments. The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland on King Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums crossing the bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland leaving Stirling Castle to start the parade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pipers playing as they march. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland make their way along the parade route. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lord Provost Elaine Watterson waving at the crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Onlookers lined up to watch the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums playing as they march. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The parade featured local groups, as well as those across Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Corporal Cruachan IV is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland leading the parade through the Old Town. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Scouts Scotland Pipes and Drums playing in the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pipers played on despite the rain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Music filled the streets of Stirling city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The parade was the final event celebrating 900 years of Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Corporal Cruachan IV, the pony, going over the bridge with others from the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The parade left from Stirling Castle and went down Baker Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Barnton Street saw the parade march through. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Argyll and Sutherland Cadets on route to Stirling Rugby Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Locals and tourists filmed the parade as it went down King Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
