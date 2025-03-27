Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 39, in Perth

The death of a 39-year-old man in Perth is being treated as unexplained.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at Tweedsmuir Road on Thursday morning.

A passerby said three police cars and an ambulance attended the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Thursday, March 27, officers were called to a property on Tweedsmuir Road, Perth following the death of a 39-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”