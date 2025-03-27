News Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 39, in Perth Officers were called to a property in Letham on Thursday. By Ellidh Aitken March 27 2025, 2:12pm March 27 2025, 2:12pm Share Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 39, in Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5210720/police-death-man-perth-letham-tweedsmuir-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Tweedsmuir Road. Image: Google Street View The death of a 39-year-old man in Perth is being treated as unexplained. Police and paramedics were called to a property at Tweedsmuir Road on Thursday morning. A passerby said three police cars and an ambulance attended the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Thursday, March 27, officers were called to a property on Tweedsmuir Road, Perth following the death of a 39-year-old man. “The death is being treated as unexplained. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Conversation