Full list of Dunfermline bus service changes during latest stage of Halbeath Roundabout roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Full list of Dunfermline bus service changes during latest stage of Halbeath Roundabout roadworks

Locals are facing more disruption this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Halbeath Roundabout, Dunfermline
Major works at Halbeath Roundabout will continue this weekend. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Drivers and commuters are facing more disruption this weekend during the next stage of roadworks at the Halbeath Roundabout in Dunfermline.

A contraflow system will be in operation again at the roundabout above the M90 from 8pm on Friday.

During this time, Sanderling Way will be closed in both directions, with all slip roads onto the M90 also closed.

Movements across the east and west sides of the roundabout will be maintained/

It comes as the roundabout undergoes a major resurfacing and upgrades programme worth £800,000.

The works are scheduled to take place until 6am on Monday.

Dunfermline bus services affected by Halbeath Roundabout works

Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed changes to its services during the works this weekend.

Services 19, X24, X24A and X27 will divert from Halbeath Park and Ride via the A92.

The A907 service will pick up the normal route from Fife College and the same in reverse to Halbeath Park and Ride.

A shuttle service will be in place for passengers wishing to board/alight on Whimbrel Place, Dunlin Drive and Pittsburgh Road.

Times for the service 19 to and from the Amazon warehouse have also been changed.

This service will use the diversion via Halbeath Road to carry on its journey.

The new times for the 19 service are:

Saturday

Rosyth to Ballingry, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

  • 5.45am
  • 6.15am
  • 6.45am
  • 7.15am
  • 5.49pm
  • 6.19pm
  • 6.40pm
  • 7.10pm

Ballingry to Rosyth, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

  • 5.45am
  • 6.15am
  • 6.45m
  • 7.15am
  • 5.48pm
  • 6.18pm
  • 6.45pm
  • 7.15pm
Sunday

Rosyth to Ballingry, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

  • 5.45am
  • 6.15am
  • 6.45am
  • 7.15am
  • 5.40pm
  • 6.10pm
  • 6.40pm
  • 7.10pm

Ballingry to Rosyth, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

  • 5.40am
  • 6.10am
  • 6.40am
  • 7.10am
  • 5.45pm
  • 6.15pm
  • 6.45pm
  • 7.15pm

After this weekend, an overnight contraflow with lane closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night, until April 8.

More from News

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Award-winning pie firm on a roll as WeeCOOK overcomes objection to Arbroath food trailer
Baroness Rafferty of Kirkcaldy gives her maiden speech in the House of Lords
Former Fife nurse on her rise from Kirkcaldy tomboy to House of Lords seat
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'
Kinshaldy Beach at Tentsmuir
Two Fife beaches incorrectly appear on list of UK's top 60 nudist destinations
A protective case was built over the fallen Aberlemno stone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Recovery operation will allow experts to assess full extent of damage to 'extraordinary' Angus…
A9 at Dunblane will close for five nights.
Drivers to divert through Dunblane during forthcoming A9 closures
Dundee University staff outside leadership team offices on fourth floor of tower building. Image: Connor Bertie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office
12
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence

Conversation