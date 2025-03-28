Full list of Dunfermline bus service changes during latest stage of Halbeath Roundabout roadworks

Drivers and commuters are facing more disruption this weekend during the next stage of roadworks at the Halbeath Roundabout in Dunfermline.

A contraflow system will be in operation again at the roundabout above the M90 from 8pm on Friday.

During this time, Sanderling Way will be closed in both directions, with all slip roads onto the M90 also closed.

Movements across the east and west sides of the roundabout will be maintained/

It comes as the roundabout undergoes a major resurfacing and upgrades programme worth £800,000.

The works are scheduled to take place until 6am on Monday.

Dunfermline bus services affected by Halbeath Roundabout works

Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed changes to its services during the works this weekend.

Services 19, X24, X24A and X27 will divert from Halbeath Park and Ride via the A92.

The A907 service will pick up the normal route from Fife College and the same in reverse to Halbeath Park and Ride.

A shuttle service will be in place for passengers wishing to board/alight on Whimbrel Place, Dunlin Drive and Pittsburgh Road.

Times for the service 19 to and from the Amazon warehouse have also been changed.

This service will use the diversion via Halbeath Road to carry on its journey.

The new times for the 19 service are:

Saturday

Rosyth to Ballingry, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

5.45am

6.15am

6.45am

7.15am

5.49pm

6.19pm

6.40pm

7.10pm

Ballingry to Rosyth, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

5.45am

6.15am

6.45m

7.15am

5.48pm

6.18pm

6.45pm

7.15pm

Sunday

Rosyth to Ballingry, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

5.45am

6.15am

6.45am

7.15am

5.40pm

6.10pm

6.40pm

7.10pm

Ballingry to Rosyth, departing Dunfermline Amazon Way

5.40am

6.10am

6.40am

7.10am

5.45pm

6.15pm

6.45pm

7.15pm

After this weekend, an overnight contraflow with lane closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night, until April 8.