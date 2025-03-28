Recovery operation will allow experts to assess full extent of damage to ‘extraordinary’ Angus Pictish stone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recovery operation will allow experts to assess full extent of damage to ‘extraordinary’ Angus Pictish stone

The Aberlemno cross slab suffered significant damage after it fell during strong winds this month.

By Graham Brown
A protective case was built over the fallen Aberlemno stone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Experts are planning a delicate operation to recover one of Scotland’s most important Pictish stones after it was felled by high winds.

The 1,200-year-old Aberlemno cross slab crashed down earlier this month.

It came just days after locals warned Historic Environment Scotland (HES) about the safety of a wooden box covering the 2.8 metre high roadside monument.

HES covers the stones each winter to protect them from the elements.

Aberlemno cross slab damage.
The Aberlemno III stone is widely regarded as the most important of four Pictish monuments in the village between Forfar and Brechin.

The heritage body rejected suggestions that it had done nothing to secure the wooden cabinet after the alarm was raised.

But the measures were not enough to prevent the ‘heartbreaking’ collapse of the internationally significant artefact.

It has since been covered by another box to avoid further damage.

HES has now confirmed the ancient slab is to be removed within weeks for detailed examination.

Aberlemno stone damage assessment difficult on site

A spokesperson said: “Our stone conservators have completed an on-site condition check of the Aberlemno III stone.”

The wooden box and stone crashed down on a dyke running behind the site.

It made it difficult for experts to ascertain the full extent of the damage.

HES added: “Due to limited access in its current location, the assessment was partially conducted on only one face of the stone.

“A comprehensive assessment will be provided once the stone is transported to our conservation centre next month.

“The protective box will remain in place until the stone is lifted from the site, ensuring its safety in its current location.”

Meanwhile, the winter boxes on the other Aberlemno stones are about to be removed for the summer season.

Aberlemno Pictish stones are covered during winter for protection.
However, there are already fears over the length of time the assessment of Aberlemno III might take – and the prospect of it returning to Angus.

It is described by HES as an “extraordinary” monument.

The north-facing side is dominated by a carved cross. It is flanked by Bible-carrying angels.

On the reverse, a hunting scene features deer, hounds, and a spear-carrier. It also has ornate Pictish crescent and rod symbols.

Conversation