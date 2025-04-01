Bridge of Allan road closure stalemate reaches second anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan road closure stalemate reaches second anniversary

People living in the area say they are "running out of patience" over Sunnylaw Road's extended closure.

By Alex Watson
A wall collapse in April 2023 caused the closure of Sunnylaw Road, two years ago. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
A wall collapse in April 2023 caused the closure of Sunnylaw Road, two years ago. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Bridge of Allan road shut after a wall collapse in 2023 has reached the second anniversary of its closure with no resolution in sight.

Sunnylaw Road was completely shut to all motor vehicles, bikes and pedestrians after part of a private garden wall collapsed in April 2023.

This created rubble in the road and caused some damage to a house and two nearby gardens.

Stirling Council deemed homeowners living next to the affected section of the wall responsible for the repair, but allowed the residents extra time to organise the work and gather the funds required.

In December 2024, The Courier reported that Bridge of Allan locals were hopeful the half-mile long stretch of road, blocked with padlocked fencing in some places, would soon finally reopen, even with a one-way system in place.

Some Upper Bridge of Allan residents are frustrated by the lack of progress on Sunnylaw Road. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

At that time, a Stirling Council spokesperson said: “If the wall is not repaired it is open to the council to undertake the works, and to recover the costs from those with legal responsibility for the wall.”

And Green Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache told The Courier he had received reassurance from Stirling Council that it was “committed” to reopening Sunnylaw Road as soon as possible.

But, nearly four months later, the local authority has not yet taken any further action.

Closure increases congestion in Bridge of Allan, say locals

Bridge of Allan resident Inga Bullen said: “There are a number of people inconvenienced by this road closure on Sunnylaw Road and running out of patience.

“It is frustrating that there is no evidence of any repairs taking place in spite of assurances from the Council that action was expected in the ‘early part of the year’.

“We are frustrated because of the lack of an alternative access road to homes in the Sunnylaw area of the town when Blairforkie Drive has been blocked, as happened for a road accident, road repairs, flooding, tree felling.

The collapsed wall, left, is still fenced off. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“But also the closure forces us to use the busy bottleneck for daily vehicle access, adding to the congestion on Henderson Street.”

Mr Tollemache said: “Whilst understanding that there are complexities, action now needs to be taken to open this road, even if initially with some form of a single-track system.

“I have again written to the council requesting an update and it has also been raised at the community council.”

Council claims Sunnylaw Road will reopen ‘in near future’

Another local, Val Pettit, said: “Continued closure of Sunnylaw Road is highly inconvenient for people living in Upper Bridge of Allan, who are reliant on their cars, and contributes considerably to traffic congestion in Henderson Street, especially at busy times of day.

The half-mile long Sunnylaw Road is blocked off at various points. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Everyone affected by this long-running and wholly unnecessary dispute would welcome a timely resolution.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to liaise closely with all responsible parties towards a resolution which will see the road reopen in the near future.”

Conversation