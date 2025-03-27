Two men arrested after 25-mile ‘stolen’ car chase on A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men arrested after 25-mile ‘stolen’ car chase on A9 in Perthshire

Two men have been arrested and charged after a car chase from Pitlochry to Perth on Thursday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Police stopping the vehicle.
Several police cars apprehended the vehicle at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied

Police pursued a “stolen” car for 25 miles on the A9 after it failed to stop near Pitlochry.

The vehicle was reported stolen shortly before 8am on Thursday, prompting a police chase southbound towards Perth.

Police at Inveralmond Roundabout.
The car chase culminated at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied

Officers intercepted the car as it approached rush-hour traffic at Inveralmond Roundabout.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested and are due to appear at Perth Sherriff Court on Friday.

‘Police pursuit’ from Pitlochry to Perth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, 27 March 2025, a vehicle that was reported as stolen failed to stop for officers on the A9 near Pitlochry.

“Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped at the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Police.
The incident caused tailbacks on the A9. Image: Supplied

“Two men, aged 20 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 28 March, 2025.”

Elsewhere in Perth, police are probing the unexplained death of a man at a property in Letham.

