News Two men arrested after 25-mile ‘stolen’ car chase on A9 in Perthshire Two men have been arrested and charged after a car chase from Pitlochry to Perth on Thursday morning. By Lucy Scarlett March 27 2025, 4:18pm March 27 2025, 4:18pm Share Two men arrested after 25-mile ‘stolen’ car chase on A9 in Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5210861/stolen-car-a9-chase-perth/ Copy Link Several police cars apprehended the vehicle at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied Police pursued a “stolen” car for 25 miles on the A9 after it failed to stop near Pitlochry. The vehicle was reported stolen shortly before 8am on Thursday, prompting a police chase southbound towards Perth. The car chase culminated at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Supplied Officers intercepted the car as it approached rush-hour traffic at Inveralmond Roundabout. Two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested and are due to appear at Perth Sherriff Court on Friday. ‘Police pursuit’ from Pitlochry to Perth A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, 27 March 2025, a vehicle that was reported as stolen failed to stop for officers on the A9 near Pitlochry. “Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped at the Inveralmond Roundabout. The incident caused tailbacks on the A9. Image: Supplied “Two men, aged 20 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 28 March, 2025.” Elsewhere in Perth, police are probing the unexplained death of a man at a property in Letham.