Two men arrested after 25-mile ‘stolen’ car chase on A9 in Perthshire

Police pursued a “stolen” car for 25 miles on the A9 after it failed to stop near Pitlochry.

The vehicle was reported stolen shortly before 8am on Thursday, prompting a police chase southbound towards Perth.

Officers intercepted the car as it approached rush-hour traffic at Inveralmond Roundabout.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested and are due to appear at Perth Sherriff Court on Friday.

‘Police pursuit’ from Pitlochry to Perth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, 27 March 2025, a vehicle that was reported as stolen failed to stop for officers on the A9 near Pitlochry.

“Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped at the Inveralmond Roundabout.

“Two men, aged 20 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, 28 March, 2025.”

Elsewhere in Perth, police are probing the unexplained death of a man at a property in Letham.