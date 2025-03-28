Award-winning pie firm on a roll as WeeCOOK overcomes objection to Arbroath food trailer

Angus councillors have told an award-winning pie producer to keep on trucking after renewing a licence for a food trailer at its Arbroath factory.

WeeCOOK operates the converted horsebox outside its production facility at Dewar Place in Kirkton Enterprise Park.

The business submitted a renewal application for its street trader permit to Angus Council.

It allows the firm to offer its famous pies from the food truck Wednesday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm, and Sunday, noon to 6pm.

But the application prompted a single letter of objection.

Traffic concerns over WeeCOOK application

Opponent Mags Anderson wrote: “This is already a busy area with constant HGV deliveries, employees’ cars parked on main road, and daily drop-off and pick-up of vehicles to where the pitch will be directly opposite.

“I am concerned this fixed pitch request is going to add more traffic (and) more parking on the main road.”

WeeCOOK owner Hayley Wilkes told Angus civic licensing committee: “We’ve had the licence for a year with no bother.”

She addressed councillors fresh from a double success in The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025.

The business was named Producer of the Year, and Hayley Entrepreneur of the Year.

On Thursday, Hayley told the committee: “We’re not actually on the main road. It’s a cul de sac with the other businesses that we get on well with.

“I’m wondering if we’re being confused with the kiosk round the corner, which is the Wee Kitchen. That is actually on the main road, on the pavement.

“Our little street food trailer isn’t in competition with the one round the corner.

“When we roll it out it’s usually at weekends when the street is quiet.

“It’s a little converted horsebox – it’s part of our brand.

“There are things we plan which would be nice to do with the food trailer rather than people coming into the industrial unit.”

‘No issues’ around WeeCOOK licence

The committee unanimously backed her application.

Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “We’re only being asked to approve a renewal.

“If there hasn’t been any concern raised by roads I don’t have any issue with it.”

Councillor Craig Fotheringham added: “We’ve one objection, and we’ve nothing from police and nothing from roads.

“Hayley’s little van is not causing congestion and I’m happy with this renewal.”