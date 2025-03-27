Drivers to divert through Dunblane during forthcoming A9 closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers to divert through Dunblane during forthcoming A9 closures

Essential maintenance will close a section of the A9 for five nights.

By Neil Henderson
A9 at Dunblane will close for five nights.
The A9 near Dunblane will close for five nights. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will divert through Dunblane during roadworks on the A9.

Amey is undertaking essential road repairs on the northbound carriageway.

The overnight work, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will replace white lines and road studs on a 5km stretch between Keir Roundabout and the B8033/Kinbuck off slip.

Work will run from Monday March 31 until Saturday April 5.

For safety reasons, the northbound carriageway will be closed from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

A diversion will be in place through Dunblane during the overnight closures.
A diversion will go through Dunblane during the overnight closures. Image: Scottish Trunk Roads

During the closure, an overnight diversion through Dunblane will be in place.

Northbound traffic on the A9 will be diverted at Keir Roundabout onto the B8033 through Dunblane.

Drivers will follow the route to gain access to the A9 northbound via the Kinbuck on slip.

Overnight closures on the A9 at Dunblane

Drivers wanting to access the A9 northbound at Stockbridge can join the A9 southbound to Keir Roundabout, then follow the B8033 through Dunblane to the A9 Kinbuck northbound on slip.

Northbound traffic looking to exit the A9 at Stockbridge for the A820 can take the B824 at Keir Roundabout and follow the route to join the A820.

The A9 southbound will remain open as normal during the works.

Motorists are advised to allow extra journey time while the maintenance is carried out.

Weather permitting, the closure and diversion will be removed by 6.30am on Saturday April 5.

