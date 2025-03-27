Drivers to divert through Dunblane during forthcoming A9 closures

Drivers will divert through Dunblane during roadworks on the A9.

Amey is undertaking essential road repairs on the northbound carriageway.

The overnight work, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will replace white lines and road studs on a 5km stretch between Keir Roundabout and the B8033/Kinbuck off slip.

Work will run from Monday March 31 until Saturday April 5.

For safety reasons, the northbound carriageway will be closed from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

During the closure, an overnight diversion through Dunblane will be in place.

Northbound traffic on the A9 will be diverted at Keir Roundabout onto the B8033 through Dunblane.

Drivers will follow the route to gain access to the A9 northbound via the Kinbuck on slip.

Overnight closures on the A9 at Dunblane

Drivers wanting to access the A9 northbound at Stockbridge can join the A9 southbound to Keir Roundabout, then follow the B8033 through Dunblane to the A9 Kinbuck northbound on slip.

Northbound traffic looking to exit the A9 at Stockbridge for the A820 can take the B824 at Keir Roundabout and follow the route to join the A820.

The A9 southbound will remain open as normal during the works.

Motorists are advised to allow extra journey time while the maintenance is carried out.

Weather permitting, the closure and diversion will be removed by 6.30am on Saturday April 5.