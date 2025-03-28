New BBC gameshow to be filmed at St Andrews beach

A new BBC gameshow hosted by comedian Iain Stirling is set to be filmed at West Sands beach in St Andrews.

Race Against the Tide will see competitors build sand sculptures against the ticking clock of the incoming tide.

Filming is set to take place at West Sands beach over 10 days in May.

The show involves eight teams working to be crowned Race Against the Tide champions at the end of a week of episodes.

A post on the West Sands Ranger Service Facebook page said: “A new programme, Race Aginst the Tide, is coming to West Sands with filming taking place through May.

“Involving epic sandcastles built against the tidal clock, we totally get this.

Race Against the Tide producers hiring ‘sand assistants’ for St Andrews filming

“We are working with the production team to ensure it works for them and for all of our locals and visitors.

“We’ll update as details get fixed down.”

Race Against the Tide producer Tern TV is looking for “sand assistants” during filming from May 10 to May 20, with the possibility of some days early in April.

The production company is also casting for people to join the teams of sculptors.

The six-part series is hosted by Scottish comedian Stirling – best known as the narrator of Love Island – who will issue additional craft challenges throughout the show.

The sand sculptures will be judged as the tide begins to come in with a team ordered to leave the beach at the end of each episode.

The series will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

West Sands beach was recently used as a backdrop during filming for an upcoming adaptation of the novel Borges and Me.