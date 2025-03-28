Ticket prices and opening times revealed as big wheel returns to Dundee

A big wheel has returned to Slessor Gardens in Dundee in time for the school holidays.

The wheel, operated by Thomsons Event Group, is back in the city for the first time in 19 months.

The attraction – which offers views of the city from 110ft in the air – opens on Saturday.

It will be at Slessor Gardens until Sunday April 20, opening from 1pm until 9pm daily.

Tickets to ride the big wheel cost £6 per person, with children (under 1.2 metres) and over-65s costing £5.

There is also a family ticket available for £20.

More events are set to take place at Slessor Gardens later in the year, such as Dundee Pride and three concerts including Tom Jones.