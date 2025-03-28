Take a look inside Stirling’s first Vietnamese restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside Stirling’s first Vietnamese restaurant

Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic dishes, from pho to Vietnamese coffee.

By Isla Glen
Hoi An Quan has opened on Murray Place. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling’s first Vietnamese restaurant has opened in the city centre.

Hoi An Quan is serving up authentic dishes, from pho to Vietnamese coffee, at 34 Murray Place.

Sushi, smoothies, fresh spring rolls, noodles and more are also on the menu.

Dinh Chien Nguyen decided to open the restaurant after friends and family who loved his cooking encouraged him to start his own business.

Opened on March 17, the family-run eatery was reportedly “jam-packed” during its first week.

Muhammad Hamza Yusuf, who is helping the owners launch the business, said: “The response had been amazing. People are loving the food.

“Dinh is making the food himself – he’s the main chef.

“He loves to cook and serve customers.”

A focus on authentic Vietnamese food

Hoi An Quan is striving to be as authentic as possible, while also serving some Japanese cuisine.

Its pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, takes around 12 hours to prepare.

Dinh and his wife are also serving their country’s coffee, which comes with condensed milk.

Chicken or beef brisket pho, gyoza, fresh spring rolls, maki sushi, and ramen are the “hot-selling items” so far, according to Yusuf.

The restaurant offers coffee, tea and smoothies. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling is a ‘great’ location

Dinh moved to Scotland from Vietnam around five years ago.

The 41-year-old ran a nail bar in Glasgow with his wife before looking to open a restaurant.

For the couple, Stirling provided the perfect opportunity to run a “unique” eatery.

Yusuf added: “They were trying to get something nice in Stirling.

“We don’t have anything about Vietnam here.

“When friends and family liked the cooking, Dimh decided to make it into a business model.”

The tuna shijimie full sushi roll. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

And Hoi An Quan, which seats 75 people, has already proven to be a hit with locals.

Yusuf said: “Last week, our first week, we were jam-packed.

“This weekend was a lot busier. It’s been very busy.

“Stirling has welcomed us. It’s brilliant.”

The restaurant has Vietnamese decor. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The restaurant takes the place of burger and chicken restaurant Smokeys, which went up for sale in August 2024.

It then took six months to convert the premises into the Asian eatery.

Hoi An Quan is open from 11.30am to 10pm, seven days a week.

