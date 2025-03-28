Temperatures set to hit 17°C in Dundee during first week of school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures set to hit 17°C in Dundee during first week of school holidays

The Met Office is forecasting a spell of warm and sunny weather.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee is set to experience high temperatures
Areas like Dawson Park will be popular among families next week during the sunny weather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Temperatures are set to hit 17°C in Dundee during the first week of the school Easter holidays.

Forecasters are predicting a spell of warm and sunny weather next week as thousands of children enjoy a fortnight off.

After a relatively cool Saturday, the warmer conditions will move in from Sunday with highs of 15°C expected and sunny intervals.

Locals will enjoy spring-like conditions next week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The weather will continue to heat up on Monday and Tuesday with highs of 16°C and further sunny spells expected, according to the Met Office.

The warmest conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 17°C predicted and widespread sunshine.

It is forecast to be a touch cooler next Friday, with highs of 15°C, but remaining dry.

Temperatures of 18°C forecast for inland areas

The Met Office forecast for the first 10 days of April says: “Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear.”

For anyone heading elsewhere during the holidays, it will be even warmer in some places, with highs of 18°C forecast for inland areas like Perth and Dunfermline for large parts of next week.

However, the school break for children in these areas does not start until the following week.

Among the attractions on offer for families in Dundee over Easter is the big wheel at Slessor Gardens.

Conversation