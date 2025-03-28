Temperatures set to hit 17°C in Dundee during first week of school holidays

Temperatures are set to hit 17°C in Dundee during the first week of the school Easter holidays.

Forecasters are predicting a spell of warm and sunny weather next week as thousands of children enjoy a fortnight off.

After a relatively cool Saturday, the warmer conditions will move in from Sunday with highs of 15°C expected and sunny intervals.

The weather will continue to heat up on Monday and Tuesday with highs of 16°C and further sunny spells expected, according to the Met Office.

The warmest conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 17°C predicted and widespread sunshine.

It is forecast to be a touch cooler next Friday, with highs of 15°C, but remaining dry.

Temperatures of 18°C forecast for inland areas

The Met Office forecast for the first 10 days of April says: “Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear.”

For anyone heading elsewhere during the holidays, it will be even warmer in some places, with highs of 18°C forecast for inland areas like Perth and Dunfermline for large parts of next week.

However, the school break for children in these areas does not start until the following week.

Among the attractions on offer for families in Dundee over Easter is the big wheel at Slessor Gardens.